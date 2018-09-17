Monday, September 17, 2018 Back to
11 reasons why the Vivo V11 Pro should be your next smartphone

The Vivo V11 Pro is specially designed for tech-savvy millennials that don’t compromise on style.

Vivo smartphones have been offering top-quality designs with amazing specifications ever since 2009. The brand has caught the fancy of the world ever since they launched the world’s slimmest smartphone in 2015. According to IDC's Q2 2018 report, the company ranks among the top 3 smartphone brands in India. Vivo develops stylish products with cutting-edge technology for tech-savvy millennials. With the launch of the V11 Pro, the company has established itself as a young, coveted global smartphone brand. Here are 11 reasons why you should buy Vivo’s latest offering, the V11 Pro.

Vivo_V11_Neon_Layout03

1. The In-Display Fingerprint Scanner

The in-display fingerprint technology combines the security of a fingerprint scanner and the aesthetics of a full-screen display. This helps to maximise the screen-to-body ratio and allows the user to immerse themselves in the vibrant Halo FullView Display. For the first time ever, a 4th Gen In-Display Fingerprint Scanner is available in the INR 20-30,000 range.

2. The FullView™ Display 3.0

The 6.41-inch Super AMOLED display is a like a movie theatre in the palm of your hands. The vibrant colours and stunning clarity is simply jaw-dropping. The 19:5:9 aspect ratio is perfect for your weekend Netflix binges.

3. The Futuristic Design

The Vivo V11 Pro is specially designed for tech-savvy millennials that don’t compromise on style. The phone has slim bezels and a teardrop notch housed in a super-compact, smooth body. The V11 Pro’s 3D body curves blend seamlessly into the display and the phone fits snugly in the user’s hands.

4. Face Access

The V11 Pro uses Infrared light to accurately scan 1,024 facial feature dimensions to unlock the phone instantly, even when its dark.

5. Starry, Starry Night

We’ve seen phones in rose gold, piano black, white, red, and even pink. That’s so 2017. Vivo’s V 11 Pro has the ‘Starry Night’ model. The phone fades from dark to light blue with a mesmerising glitter effect. Phones have never looked this good before.

6. Selfie Star

The front camera has a massive 25 MP super-high-resolution sensor for those endless selfies at the beach.

7. Blitzkrieg Performance

The V11 Pro has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660AIE chip backed by 6 GB RAM. Playing 3D games is a breeze with the lightning-fast performance and buttery-smooth graphics.

8. AI Face Shaping Technology

Everyone wants to look their best in a selfie. Vivo’s AI face-modelling algorithm helps make subtle changes in your features and brings out your natural beauty without making the image look over-processed.

9. AI Dual Rear Camera

Is there a budding photographer in you? Does your smartphone double up as a camera? The V11 Pro features a 12 MP (24 million photosensitive units) + 5 MP dual rear camera with Google Lens technology that gives you stunning DSLR-like picture quality. The AI Backlight HDR helps you take effortless photos even in low-light. Just point and shoot—the dual pixel sensors will do the rest.

10. Funmoji

Create your own personalised emojis. The V11 Pro AI algorithm spots how your facial expressions change and adds these characteristics to animal-like faces. Chatting with friends will never be the same again.

11. Jovi Assistant

Jovi, which means “Enjoy Vivo’s AI”, is Vivo’s AI assistant. Jovi is all about making your everyday life easier. Whether it’s the weather forecast, your appointments for the next day, or the calories you’ve burned today, Jovi has you covered.

The Vivo V11 Pro packs all of these features at an unbelievable price of Rs. 25,990. Click here to get your hands on the Vivo V11 Pro!

This is a partnered post.

