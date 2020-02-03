Friday, February 07, 2020Back to

10 Reasons Why You Don’t Want To Miss Out On Tech2 Innovate!

Pushing the envelope when it comes to immersive technology-led experiences for the youth of today.


FP StudioFeb 07, 2020 17:20:45 IST

Valentine’s Day is coming up and we can’t think of a better way for tech lovers to show their love than spending two days filled with digital and tech knowledge-sharing, gadgets, music, celebrities, stand-up comedy and more. Head to GMR Grounds, New Delhi on February 14-15 as India comes together for this first-of-its-kind mega cultural technology festival - Tech 2 Innovate. In association with Corning® Gorilla® Glass, top protective glass for mobile consumer electronics manufacturers, there’s plenty of cool, crazy content, curated line-ups and activities for everyone. So, what’s on the menu?

 

  • Get a #selfie with your most liked and double-tapped Social Media's Stars & Influencers

Your #totesfavs content creators are going to be in the house. Catch up with your biggest idols from Influencer Kusha Kapila to India’s biggest Tik Tok star ‘Faisu’ and the ever-dapper luxury guru, Riaan George #IRL in the same place - that’s just #craycray!

via GIPHY

 

  • Eye-opening keynotes

Get a front row seat to immersive talks by some of India’s most inspiring youth icons. You’ve got to see it, hear it and be there to believe it!

via GIPHY

 

  • Learn from the pros

From Tik Tok, to YouTube, Instagram and more, learn how to hack it and hustle from the best! Top influencers break it down for a live audience with tips you’ll want to hear about.

via GIPHY

 

  • Live matches

Action, excitement and nail-biting battles when Dynamo and Rawknee take the floor. Will you be there when the Carryminati and Tanmay Bhat go head-to-head in the culmination of a two-day PUBG gaming competition?  With tons of exciting prizes to be won, there are limited spots and registrations open soon… are you ready?

via GIPHY

 

  • Brand experience zones

Get up close and personal with some of the best new technology of 2020. Experience everything from 3D Printing to VR cycling and catch up with Digital Jalebi who have leagues of experience with interactive exhibits, space design, and innovative installations. Are you ready?

via GIPHY

 

  • Shut up for some stand up

Irreverent, hysterical and 100% on point, hold on to your sense of humour as Poets, Writers & Comedians bring out their most exhilarating material at the Nojoto Open Mic session.

via GIPHY

 

  • Get rocked!

Fans of Indian Ocean, Raja Kumari, Ritviz and more will put on high octane live performances you totally don’t want to miss. Hold on to your seats because Playing For Change and India Jam Project will also be coming together for a one of a kind musical extravaganza that will mark PFC’s first ever India gig.

via GIPHY

 

  • Entrepreneurs Alert!

Get ready for some face time with Suchita Salwan of LBB as she talks about how to go local and hyperlocal and how to build a rocking business finding the cool stuff that millennials really want.

via GIPHY

 

  • Everything you didn’t know to ask about vlogging.

Ever wonder what “vlogging” is really about. Check in with Gaurav Taneja, Youtuber/Social/Fitness as he takes on that curious case of how to get it right and what not to do. #askabro

via GIPHY

 

  • This One is for the Foodies!

FOODFOOD will be at Tech2Innovate. And if you’ve ever wondered why the dishes in Master Chef look so mouth-watering, you’re in for a treat! Come along and as Chef Abhishek, sous chef at Leela, talks about the science behind Food and Plating Design. Also know how different kinds of food affect different body types, as Chef Shantanu from FoodFood will be there to talk about it!

via GIPHY

 

Want a front row seat to Tech2 Innovate - Click here to book now!

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

