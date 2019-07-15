Monday, July 15, 2019Back to
10.or G2 prices revealed as part of Amazon Prime Day, starts at Rs 11,999

The 10.or G2 features a 6.18-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC.

tech2 News StaffJul 15, 2019 18:11:55 IST

The 10.or G2 is finally up on sale in India. Having launched the phone just over a couple of weeks back, Tenor did state that the prices for both the RAM variants of the phone will be announced on Amazon Prime Day and the company's done exactly that.

The price of the base 4 GB RAM variant of the 10.or G2 in India has been set at Rs 11,999, while the 6 GB RAM variant will retail for Rs 14,599. The phone is available for purchase exclusively through Amazon.in.

Prime members with HDFC Bank cards are entitled to receive an instant discount of 10 percent. Additionally, there's an exchange offer, that will earn you up to Rs 8,050 if you give your old handset. Furthermore, there are no cost EMI options using debit and credit cards from other banks as well.

10.or G2: Specifications and key features

The 10.or G2 features a 6.18-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels along with 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Inside, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC coupled with an Adreno 509 GPU.

The phone is backed by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 256 GB via a microSD card slot. On the camera front, the device features a dual-camera setup with a combination of 16 MP primary lens and a 5 MP secondary sensor accompanied by a colour correlated temperature (CCT) dual LED flash. For the front, there is a 12 MP shooter for selfies and video calling along with an LED flash.

The smartphone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery and the company has added a 15W fast charging adapter in the mix as well. The phone features a fingerprint sensor and it runs on Android 9.0 Pie. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS, dual-SIM and micro USB port.

