tech2 News Staff

Tenor today announced the launch of its latest budget smartphone in India, the 10.or G2. The smartphone will be launched during Amazon Prime Day 2019 and the company has promised to reveal the price and availability details of the phone during the sale period.

Amazon Prime Day 2019 will begin at 12 am on 15 July and will last till 16 July. The smartphone is manufactured by Wingtech as part of the 'Crafted for Amazon programme' and features a metal body and there is a notch at the top of the screen.

Which the price of the phone hasn't been revealed yet, we do have a hitch that the G2 will likely be priced in the Rs 8,000-12,000 bracket.

10.or G2: Specifications and key features

The 10.or G2 features a 6.18-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels along with 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Inside, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC coupled with an Adreno 509 GPU.

The phone is backed by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 256 GB via a microSD card slot. On the camera front, the device features a dual-camera setup with a combination of 16 MP primary lens and a 5 MP secondary sensor accompanied by a colour correlated temperature (CCT) dual LED flash. For the front, there is a 12 MP shooter for selfies and video calling along with an LED flash.

The smartphone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery and the company has added a 15W fast charging adapter in the mix as well. The phone features a fingerprint sensor and it runs on Android 9.0 Pie. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS, dual-SIM and micro USB port.