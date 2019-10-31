Thursday, October 31, 2019Back to
1.3 million debit and credit card data of Indian users reportedly being sold on the dark web

The source of the breach is yet unknown but the data analysis have found Track 2 data in the card dump.


tech2 News StaffOct 31, 2019 15:43:51 IST

1.3 million debit and credit card data of Indian banking customers have been reportedly put up for sale on the dark web by hackers.

Representational image.

The report by ZDNet, which was in collaboration with security researchers at Group-IB, claims that the details of each card are being sold for $100 which could translate into $130 million for these cybercriminals. The internet's largest and also the oldest card shop called Joker Stash is the place to buy these card details and it is being advertised under "INDIA-MIX-NEW-01" heading.

As per the report, the source of the breach is yet unknown but the data analysis have found Track 2 data in the card dump which would suggest that the details had been stolen via cloning devices installed at ATMs or POS machines. There are several banks which have been compromised but so far we are yet to hear about which ones.

"For the moment, Group-IB's Threat Intelligence team has analyzed more than 550K card dumps from the database," Group-IB wrote in a report shared exclusively with ZDNet.

Earlier this year Capital One Financial Corp said personal information including names and addresses of about 100 million individuals in the United States and 6 million people in Canada were obtained by a hacker.

