Multiple modes

This sound system has immersive sound which can reside in your home. It has three programmed modes for music, movie and grams which create an ambience for you to be immersed in. It has wireless Bluetooth streaming which enables devices like laptops, phones, tablets to sync your playlist and also has USB ports. Infinity by Harman Hardrock 410 Powerful Deep Bass 4.1 Channel Bluetooth Multimedia Speaker (200 Watts Peak Output), Black (INFHRK410BLK) has 4.1 multimedia speakers with 200W peak power output

Wireless

This sound system helps you enjoy music without connecting any wires. This can be done with the help of Bluetooth and it also has other modes of connection such as AUX, USB which can connect your hard drives and PCs. This system also has 80W powerful thumping bass with 2.1 channel multimedia speaker. It is resonance-free dynamic balanced drivers which are built from durable components. It has wooden cabinets for the subwoofer and speakers. Elevn Aura 2.1 Deep Bass Premium 5.0 BT Multimedia Speaker with 80 Watts Peak Output, LED Display and Remote Control (Black) has a manufacturer warranty of 1 year. This system is designed and conceptualised in the USA for a dynamic audio setup for your living room, workstation or bedroom.

Surround sound

This multimedia speaker system has 5.1 surround sound which gives an immersive sound experience and it has a power of 40 W RMS. It has satellite speakers and a subwoofer with an LED display. It also has stereo cable, user manual, remote control and a warranty card. There are also slots for USB, Bluetooth and audio-in AUX connectivity. The system is robust and durable which is given an elegant matte finish look. The subwoofer has the power of 15W which gives an ultimate bass experience. Philips Audio SPA5128B 5.1 CH 40W Bluetooth Multimedia Speakers (Black) is perfect for MP3, PC, TV, CD and more.

Elegant design

This speaker system has a stylish and elegant design with LED display and output RMS Power of 20W. It has sound equaliser and FM tuner, radio, SD card, AUX and USB support and remote control support. It also has Bluetooth connectivity which redefines home entertainment in an exquisite way. The speaker system is designed ergonomically that is expedient and efficient yet looks smart and stylish. Impex BRIO 50 Watts 5.1 Channel (Multimedia Speaker System with USB/SD/MMC Card/Bluetooth/FM Radio & Remote Function , Black) provides a theatre-like experience for the users with the help of its 5.1 channel speakers.