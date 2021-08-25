Versatile speaker

Onix Speaker Systems deliver a compellingly realistic and powerful auditory experience. This powerful scalable and versatile speaker system categories like Stage Speakers, Trolley Speakers, Tower Speakers, 5.1,4.1,2.1 Channel Speakers and Bluetooth Speakers. They are designed from the ground up to perform in the real world of sound. Enjoy loud, crystal clear music pulsating around the room through these powerful satellite speakers. Its overall output power is 140 W RMS. These speakers feature an attractive design with a glossy finish that blends in beautifully with the modern interiors of your living room. Speakers are compatible with multiple digital devices. You can connect through FM/SD/USB/MMC/Remote control with Built in sound equalizer and FM tuner also available to enjoy your live music.

Hi-fidelity

Experience a high-fidelity, thrilling, cinematic audio experience from the comfort of your couch by bringing home Sony SA-D40 Multimedia Speaker System. Movies, videos, and music will get a new dimension, thanks to the 4.1 channel audio system. With Bluetooth connectivity, you can easily pair your device to this speaker, play your favorite tunes, and groove to the powerful sound.The powerful bass and wider sound effects delivered by the subwoofer create an immersive audio effect, irrespective of the genre of music played.This 80 W speaker system comprises four front speakers and one subwoofer. This speaker system’s front speakers and the subwoofer can be conveniently placed in your room so you can enjoy an immersive audio experience.

Surround sound

ZEB-BT6860RUCF is a stylish 5.1 multimedia speaker that comes with multi-connectivity options like wireless streaming via BT and one can also use other inputs like USB, SD/MMC/AUX. The speaker also comes with a built-in FM radio, so that you can always listen to music in case you’re facing the dearth of a playlist.Sit back, relax and take control of your entertainment with the press of a button on the remote control that comes along with the speaker.

Sleek design

iBELL IBL2039 DLX 5.1 Home Theater Speaker System can transport you the minute you switch them on. Not only do they look good with their glossy finish and sleek design but they also use great tech and the best components to give you sound that is crystal clear at all output levels.We install a 5.25 inch speaker in the Woofer and match this with 3 inch speakers in the additional units. Together they give you a total RMS output of 45 Watts. This is a perfectly balanced combination. It ensures that all the sound ranges are covered. You get thumping bass supported by all the mid and high ranges. Music will be complete and you will not miss a note.