Demon slayer

The Doom Slayer Collection is one of the best games that you can play on PS4 where you can exhaust all your energy in slaying demons. Undoubtedly the game is slightly rough and gory, but that’s exactly how an action-packed demon-slaying game should be. The graphics, sound, control, plot, action and characters are sure to engage you. This is one of those games that you must have in your gallery if you are a fan of brutal and difficult action.

Goth horror

Bloodborne is set in a gothic environment which is definitely a grand graphical experience. You need to fight deranged mobs and dangerous creatures at every step. You will find unique weapons to fight these devils which is itself a treat. The graphics and controls of this game will definitely make you feel wonderful. If you are looking for an easy and casual game, then this might not be the one for you. This is one of the most rewarding gaming experiences that you can find in the Play Station environment.

Open-world

If you are someone who does not want to be captivated by those typical games where every step is kind of predefined, then you must go for the Far Cry New Dawn. This game has won awards for being one of the most dynamic, engaging, thrilling, action-packed, strategically advanced and extremely engaging. The game is set in a post-apocalyptic time where you have several challenges to deal with. The storyline and graphics will make you want to play this game even more. This is one of the many games that you must have.

Supernatural thrill

Anything having a supernatural quotient is always exciting. Here we have an action game for PS4 which has a supernatural element attached to it. Death Stranding is one of those games which will give you the thrill and the chill. The game has odd creatures, exciting graphics, interesting landscape, varied armoury, thrilling sound effects and so much more. This game will make you feel different. It is definitely not one of those regular action games or a game where you can more or less predict the plot. As you progress, the game becomes more challenging. This is a unique game and an amazing one that you must own.