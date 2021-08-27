Easy to instal

This LED Projector comes with a 1080 full HD support and 720p native. It also has a 210” and 3300 Lumens large display with high contrast of 2000:1 This LED projector has 1 GB Ram and 8 GB Rom and also has Android 6.0 and Bluetooth 4.0. It also has the latest Digital Horizontal as well as Vertical Keystone Correction which gives sharp and clear corners. It is easy to use and install. This projector also has ports for HDMI, USB, VGA and slots for SD Card and audio out. Visitek V6 Smart Android HD 720p (1080p Support) | 3300L (390 ANSI) & 210 " (5.3 m) Large Display LED Projector | AV, VGA, 2X HDMI, USB, mSD |Android 6 | wifi |Bluetooth| 4D Keystone | ( V46V63 ) (Black) comes with a global warranty of 1 year with nationwide support.

More light transmission

This LED projector has a 4.3 inch LCD panel which has a larger imaging area and higher light transmission and 4.0 inch panels which provides a better image clarity and sharper contrast for an optimal viewing experience. The projector creates an image size of 120 inches and has 3w speakers which helps to enjoy a large sized image with full sound. The projector can also be connected to external speakers, headphones and other audio devices for a personalized audio-visual experience. AGARO AG50 Movie Projector Video Projector Full HD 1280x720P Home Theater Projector,1080P (Supported Compatible with for HDMI/USB) has slots and ports for HDMI, USB, AV, SD Card and VGA cable connections and has a warranty of 1 year.

No skewing

This LED Projector has a display of 1080p which has Full HD Support with 1280 x 720 native resolution. The 4.3” Landscape LCD delivers sharper images with ample brightness and a best home cinema experience. It throws the picture straight on without electronic skewing. This projector has a digital zoom in and out for convenience of fitting the image on screen size without disturbing the projector amount. Egate i9 Pro I Full HD 1080p Modulated at 720p base | 2100L (180 ANSI) with 120 " ( 3.04 m Display ) I LED Projector | VGA, AV, HDMI, USB, SD | 1 Year Warranty I (EGi9 /Classic) (Black) has important features such as – set top box connections, Fire TV stick, PC/Laptop connection, DVD, Play stations, etc. It comes with a 1 year warrant.

Improved colour quality

This is a 2019 latest upgrade with a new generation LED source which offers better brightness and improved colour quality to satisfy your needs. It has ports for HDMI, USB, SD card, VGA and AV slots to connect with a wide range of devices. This projector has a bright screen of 120 inches with built-in speakers that brings a private theatre experience at home. Everycom X7 (1080p Support) LED Projector 1800 Lumen | Large 120-inch Display Projection with HDMI + VGA + Aux + USB Connectivity - (Black) has full HD 1080p resolution (1930 x 1080), supported with detailed quality for home theatre experiences.