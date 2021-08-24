Full HD

The Visitex iQ³ provides for the best cinematic experience at 3300 Lumen LED filtered through Full HD 1080p supported vertical LCD to give 85% uniform brightness and 1 million coloured pixels.The best AI backed Google Assistant lets you do more with your voice via the bundled mi Voice Search Remote. An ergonomic leatherette handle makes it elegant to go with your personality. Equipped with HDMI, USB with In-built HI-FI speaker provides Entertainment-Anytime,Anywhere .

Smart projector

T6 Android Smart Projector has a rich expansion interface which supports access to game console,audio equipment and many more.The heat dissipation system has a dual fan turbine that avoids heating of the projector ensuring a stable and smooth system operation. It has a wire/wireless mira casting and the 30,000 hours LED lamp life and lower power consumption works well for environment protection.

Better display

Dkian T5 uc46 Smart Projector is a high quality portable home theater projector that you can watch movies, sports shows, movies, photos, etc. It provides more brightness image quality than ordinary led projector, you will get high fidelity sharp images in dark room T5 upgraded software system has provided an easy way to achieve multi-screen with phone or tablet No need for other cables, more convenient and more stable T5 adopted an innovative cooling radiator for led lamp heat dispersion.

Lightweight

BIGVUE Mini LED Projector enables to connect Laptop, PCs, TV Box, Xbox, Amazon Fire TV Stick, ChromeBook, Tablets, Blu-ray DVD player, SD Card, USB Flash Drive, Media players, iPad, iPhone, Android Smartphones.Built-in HD stereo sound is enough for a big room use, you also can connect a out speaker to increase the sound. Get in the game with Enhanced Gaming Mode. Experience lightning-fast, 8.4ms response time with a 120Hz refresh rate for lag-free gaming.Game Display Mode provides a visual advantage by boosting shadows and dark scenes for greater visibility of impending obstacles.