Ideal for large households

Designed for heavy-duty use, this Washing machine has a 10.5kg capacity which makes it perfect for large families. It comes with a powerful motor that produces spin speeds of up to 1400 RPM, which dries your clothes faster. This machine uses efficient technology and comes with a 5-star power rating, which means it can help you lower your electricity bill over time. Additionally, it has a waterproof control panel, so you won't have to worry about water damage or shocks when doing the laundry.

If quick drying and power efficiency is a priority, choose this machine.

For effortless washing with premium looks

Built from long-lasting materials, this 10.2kg capacity washing machine looks neat and has a fine finish. Tough on stains, it has effective pulsators and comes with two preset wash programs for different fabric types. With easy to use controls, you can customise your wash as per your requirements. What's more, it also has castor wheels so you can move it about without much effort. Packed with impressive features, at this price point, we find this machine offers excellent value.

Buy this machine for hassle-free washing.

Durable and robust option

This unique machine features a stainless steel drum and sports an attractive floral design. Powered by a robust motor, it generates ample turbulence in the water, so your clothes always get a deep clean. In addition to the toughened glass washtub and spin tub lids, the control panel is hidden below a cover that protects it from water spills and helps maintain a sleek look. Other features include a choice of three wash options, anti-tangle washing technology, and a handy filter that traps lint.

For a long-lasting washing machine, we recommend buying this one.

Affordable and efficient choice

Tough on stains but gentle on your clothes, this washing machine is wallet-friendly and makes an excellent addition for any household. Apart from being superbly water and power efficient, you'll also find that you'll need only a little detergent to get a thorough clean. You can choose from three preset wash programs or adjust the control knobs to wash up to 8kg of clothing as per your preference. Producing just 65dB of noise, we appreciate how quietly it operates.

For a capable washing machine that's easy on your pocket, this one is an excellent choice.