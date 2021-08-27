Superior sound

This Karaoke speaker has superior sound quality with powerful stereo sound and punching bass. It has a 20W Output which offers a bold sonic output. Which helps in experiencing music in full-bodied stereo realized through high-performance drivers. It also has an 8” in-built Woofer which provides extra Bass HD sound and is perfect for getting the party started. The sound box has a wired Karaoke Mic which is great for singing karaoke with friends or making announcements. It is compatible with all Bluetooth-enable devices which includes Apple iPhone, iPod, Android devices or other smart devices for simple wireless streaming. It has a 1200mah rechargeable battery that functions for upto 4 hours. Modernista Sound Box 100 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker 20W (with Wired Karaoke Mic/FM/Aux/LED Lights/Portable Outdoor Party Speaker) also has USB and Radio connectivity.

Long battery life

This is a 20W powerful party speaker with remote and mic. It has Bluetooth connectivity with a range of 10 meters and flash dj lights. The karaoke box has a battery capacity of up to 3.5 hours with its built-in lithium-ion battery and provides an extended playback that enables stream music upto 4 hours on a full change. Zoook Rocker Thunder 20 watts Bluetooth Party Speaker (with Karaoke Mic/TF/FM/LED/USB/Party Speaker Black) has a superior sound quality with powerful stereo sound and punching bass and has ports for USB, AUX cables. It has echo sounds that provide an echo effect to the mic.

Extended playback

This karaoke system has an in-built lithium polymer rechargeable battery that provides an extended playback for up to 6 hours on a full charge. The superior sound quality lets you experience your music with powerful stereo sound and punching bass. The in-built powerful woofers provide extra Bass HD sound lights the party up with some danceable jams. U & I Song Series Wireless Speaker (with Karaoke mic and 6 Hours Battery Backup) has a wired Karaoke Microphone and is also compatible with all Bluetooth enabling connections to all devices.

Extra compatible

This karaoke speaker has a 4” speaker which provides perfect sound for getting the party started with some danceable jams. It has a wired microphone and a port which is great for singing karaoke with friends or making announcements. This karaoke box is compatible with all Bluetooth-enabled devices including Apple iPhone, iPod, Android devices and other smart devices for simple wireless audio streaming. Qtron Karaoke Bluetooth Party Speaker (with Mic/USB/AUX Function 5 W Bluetooth Laptop/Desktop Speaker Set of 1) helps you enjoy multiple connectivity with the help of an on-board USB reader slot to play MP3 music files or plug-in any devices via AUX cable.