Reduced echo

ZEB-FUN is a wireless karaoke microphone that comes with a speaker so you can karaoke with your family and friends anytime.The microphone comes with a speaker and comes with connectivity options like BT so you can stream your audio content wirelessly. It also has support for /Micro SD/AUX.The microphone comes with an array of controls like you can control the volume, reduce the echo and control media too. The speaker is lightweight & portable in design and it can support a playback time upto 13hrs. It comes in two color variants grey with green design/ grey with blue color.

Singing mic

MAGBOT XT Advance Handheld Wireless Singing Mike is a great size and fits in hand well. The sound is nice ,clean, you can use it pretty much for singing ,talking and even playing music through it. A handheld condenser microphone with a portable mini home KTV player. Featured with the Bluetooth and the 3.5mm audio jack, allow you wirelessly or using the audio cable to connect the unit effortlessly to your smart phones like iphone and android phones.

Extra fun

VRJTEC Design 2 Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone has an in-built speaker which will reach the audience and get their attention.Get this Portable Handheld Mic/Mike with Speaker (Bluetooth Speaker) which will really set up the atmosphere and get all the friends going till they drop dead.Fun time is guaranteed with our Mic/Mike with Speaker and add spice with recording the Audio with Our Bluetooth Mic/Mike which is a Mic/Mike with Audio Recording Facility also. For the budding singer there's no better way to show off to your friends and bring some X-factor magic to your life. With the Karaoke Speaker with Mic/Mike you can instantly create your own Karaoke fun anywhere you like.

Multifunctional Mic

ACESQUARE YO-701 Handheld Wireless Microphone is the best accessory you can have to set the party going and get them going. It allows you to connect music through the speaker and all of you can sing along and have an amazing time.The bluetooth speaker with mike / mic is compatible to take audio recording making it a must have for taking interviews, recording vocal voice for competition auditioning or recording singing in your voice for your family and friends to enjoy. It is lightweight and easy to carry.It can be also used as a portable bluetooth speaker. Featured with the 3.5mm audio jack, allow you to connect the unit effortlessly to your smartphones like iphone and android phones, computers, ipads, or tablets for hours of enjoyable entertainment.