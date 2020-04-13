Photo sharing app Instagram has rolled out the feature of direct messages for its web version worldwide. It was testing the features on a select section of users since the starting of the year.

The official Twitter handle of Instagram has announced the news. “Now you can get and send Instagram Direct messages on desktop, no matter where you are in the world,” read the post.

Previously, if a user logged into their Instagram account through a computer, they could only check the feed and notifications. One could not send or receive any direct messages and upload new posts.

Although the web version still does not allow users to post photos or videos, enabling DMs is likely to increase the app’s user engagement.

The move will be beneficial for all those who tend to spend a long time on the app or work through Instagram.

A report in The Verge points out that typing on a laptop or desktop would be easier than doing the same for long hours through a phone.

Once you log into your account, you can see the Instagram feed. On the top right hand corner of the screen, you will find several icons.

The second icon from the left, after the home icon, is the DM icon. Pressing on it will take you to all your direct messages.

Here you can insert emojis as well as photos privately to an individual or a group