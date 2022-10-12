Wednesday, October 12, 2022Back to
YouTube Clips: How to create and share short videos with this feature

FP TrendingOct 12, 2022 16:30:39 IST

YouTube has made it possible for users to share small clips with each other. Now, users can clip and send fixed sections of a video using YouTube Clip. The feature allows users to send only a part of the video they want to share. The receiver will get only the chosen footage and the progress bar of the clip extends up to the end of the sent portion. The receiver can choose to watch the full video later. This feature contains clips that range from 5 to 60 seconds. The video will be played on loop from the original footage’s watch page.

YouTube Clips_ How to create and share short videos with this feature

Image Credit: Unsplash

Steps to create and share YouTube clips:
― You need to have a YouTube account to access the feature. Sign in to your account.
― Choose a video to watch.
― Under the footage, click the scissors sign. If you do not see this, it means that the video is not eligible for the feature.
― A Create Clip option will appear.
― Select the section of the clip you want to send using the slider.
― Give it a title (maximum 140 characters).
― Click Share Clip.
― You can either email the footage, share it via your social networks, embed it on your website or simply copy and paste the link anywhere.

Anyone with access to the link can watch the YouTube Clip you have shared. If the original video is deleted or set to private, then the Clip will be unavailable. If the footage is unlisted on YouTube, the Clip will still be available.

YouTube also gives creators the option to prevent others from making and disseminating Clips of their videos. The process for this is as follows:

― Sign in to YouTube and go to studio.youtube.com.
― Go to Settings and click Channel.
― Choose Advanced Settings and uncheck the “Allow viewers to clip my content” option under the Clips section.

Clips cannot be made from videos that are less than 2 minutes, videos made from news channels, live streams over 8 hours long, premieres while they are still live and live streams without DVR.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


