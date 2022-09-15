FP Trending

You can use a mobile device or a PC to explore the world thanks to the Google Street View tool on Google Maps. It provides actual images of notable Google Maps locations. From the convenience of your home, workplace or hotel room, you can view ground-level photos of city streets, companies, and tourist sites using Google Street View.

Street View is not just for still images. Its navigation mode allows you to visually travel down any street in its database while getting a 360-degree panoramic view of your surroundings. Street View navigation can be launched and explored using the Google Maps app for mobile devices or the web browser on your computer.

Steps to access Street View on Android devices:

Open the Google Maps application on your android device.

Enter a location, store’s name, or landmark in the ‘Search here’ box.

In the keypad’s lower-right corner, tap the ‘search glass’ (A pin can also be dropped at any position to choose it). Long-press anywhere on the map until a red marker appears to drop a pin.

Click the ‘Street View’ icon that is displayed as a thumbnail on the left.

Tap the Split-screen arrows to maximize the Street View window for a better perspective.

Step to access Street View on Web Browser:

Open Google Maps on your browser first.

Enter an address or landmark in the Google Search box.

A Google knowledge panel with location information and images for well-known locations will appear.

If the area is covered by Street View, images with the label “See outside” will be displayed.

To access Google Maps’ Street View for that area, click the image.

Better Navigation with Google Street View:

Along with providing a virtual 360-degree perspective of the cities covered by Google Street View, the app also allows users to navigate and receive real-time traffic information. Drivers can acquire real-time information on traffic conditions, blockades, and other things by using a 360-degree overview of the route. With a visual representation of the location, it might also be utilized for precise navigation.

Navigation is simple once you’ve discovered the Google Street View map. Consider trying these steps:

The pointer changes to an arrow headed ahead when you are in Street View.

To explore a store or landmark, move the arrow anywhere and click once with the left mouse button.

For a 360° view, click and drag the left mouse button across the screen.

By clicking on the clock symbol in the upper-left corner of Street View, you can view the Google Maps Timeline of a specific location.

To see how the location has changed over time, choose any time dot on the timeline.

The application, which is now accessible to users on Google PlayStore, was previously restricted in India back in 2011 due to privacy concerns. Data from Tech Mahindra and Genesys will be used by Google Street View to give information on 10 Indian cities.

By the end of this year, Google Street View should be available in 50 more places. Currently, Google Street View offers coverage for several significant cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Vadodara, and Amritsar. It’s possible that more prominent cities like Kolkata and Hyderabad will be added soon.