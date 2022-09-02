FP Trending

Carrying important documents like Aadhaar cards, driving licenses, PAN cards and others daily in your wallets can be tricky. There is always a threat of you misplacing, losing, or spoiling it. DigiLocker is your one solution for all document-handling woes.

Launched in 2015, the application has a file size of about 56.5MB for android and 68.2MB for iOS devices. All you need is an Aadhaar number to operate DigiLocker. From school and college mark sheets, to passports, ID Proofs, and more, you can save the digital copies of all your important documents in DigiLocker.

Last month, on August 29, the ministry rolled out a new feature on the app. Following which, people can now add nominees for their accounts. “DigiLocker users can now add their nominee for their respective accounts in quick easy steps. Take a look,” the ministry tweeted.

https://twitter.com/GoI_MeitY/status/1564477338523471872?cxt=HHwWgMC43bb2kbYrAAAA

How to add a nominee to the DigiLocker account? Check out the steps:

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app.

Step 2: Head to the menu and click on nominee.

Step 3: Tap ‘Add Nominee’

Step 4: Next, the app will ask you a bunch of details about your nominee. Fill it up.

Step 5: Now enter the one time password (OTP) sent to your mobile number. And ‘Submit.’

Step 6: The nominee has been successfully added to the DigiLocker account.

How to create a DigiLocker account?

Step1: Download the app. Enter your Mobile Number in the field and tap on ‘Continue’.

Step2: You will receive an OTP on the mobile number through DigiLocker. Now, click ‘Verify’ button.

Step3: You may create a User Id and Password or just set up a 6 digit PIN for login.

Now to pull the e-copies of Aadhar and other documents from the registered issuers, you are required to link your Aadhar to the DigiLocker Account. Here are the steps to link your Aadhar Card with DigiLocker after signing up:

Step1: Once you sign up, you have to enter your Aadhar Number and check the consent box of Aadhar based e-KYC. Tap on ‘Submit’.

Step2: Enter the OTP received on the mobile number, which is linked with Aadhar. Now click ‘Verify.’

Step 3: Once the Aadhar Verification is successful, Your DigiLocker account dashboard will display a series of messages.

Step 4: Upon successful verification, you will be able to view your Digital Aadhar upon clicking the Issued Document section.