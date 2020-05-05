Tuesday, May 05, 2020Back to
WhatsApp users can now fact-check COVID-19 messages using the new chatbot: How it works

The WhatsApp chatbot is currently available in English but will soon be available in Hindi, Spanish and Portuguese.


tech2 News StaffMay 05, 2020 13:24:01 IST

WhatsApp is actively working on minimising the spread of misinformation related to COVID-19. To educate users more about what to and what not to trust about the Coronavirus, WhatsApp has now launched a chatbot in collaboration with Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) that will help fight off fake news on the messaging platform.

Right now, it is just available in English but WhatsApp has announced that it will soon be available in Hindi, Spanish and Portuguese soon. The bot is specially made to fact-check information about the Coronavirus.

WhatsApp users can now fact-check COVID-19 messages using the new chatbot: How it works

Image: Reuters

With this bot, the WhatsApp users will be put in contact with independent fact-checkers that are present in more than 70 countries and with the largest database of debunked falsehood.

All you need to do is simply send a "Hi" on +1 72 72 91 2606 or click on this linkYou will see a list of six pointers that include search for fact checks, latest fact checks, tips to fight misinformation, find fact-checkers near me, about us, and privacy. Just type the number mentioned in front of your query and that's it.

WhatsApp fact-checking bot.

WhatsApp fact-checking bot.

As per a statement shared by WhatsApp, "The system is capable of identifying the user's country via the person’s mobile country code and then providing them with their closest fact-checking organisations. The person can then submit a piece of information for review directly to its local fact-checker or visit its website to learn more about what has been circulating in the region."

The chatbot is available for all users on both Android and iOS.

