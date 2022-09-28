FP Trending

Calls on WhatsApp are a convenient method to communicate with your loved ones, but you can not join a call unless someone adds you. The Meta-owned company has begun to roll out a brand-new calling feature called Call Links. Users can use this function to join any WhatsApp call by just clicking the link (URL).

Users can execute this by creating a link and sending it to their friends, family, and other call participants. The video calling features of WhatsApp Call Links are comparable to those offered by Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet.

The best thing about using Call Links for call invitations is that participants who are not in your contact list can join the call without the admin having to save their phone number. But unlike apps that are more likely to enable video call conferencing, WhatsApp would need to be downloaded in order for you to use Call Links to make the call. The Call Link can be generated from the Calls tab.

Planning a call with long-distance friends? Need to chat live last minute? Now you can create and send a call link to anyone on WhatsApp, even if they’re not in your contacts 🔗 Add the link to an invite or send in a chat, now planning and joining calls is easier than ever. — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) September 26, 2022



The Call Links option is presently being rolled out for some users and may take a few days or a week to finish, according to Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta. Additionally, he disclosed that WhatsApp’s development team is testing safely encrypted video calling for up to 32 individuals and that more information on this will be released soon.

Steps to create Call Links on WhatsApp:

Update your WhatsApp app by browsing the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

Go to the “Calls” tab in your WhatsApp application after opening it.

The “Create Call Link” option will only be available if you have access to this feature.

By selecting “Create Call Link,” WhatsApp will generate a call link for you to share with other users.

You should copy the link and put it into the chat window of the desired contacts.

The new Call Links function is not particularly significant, although it may be useful if you want to avoid manually adding callers. You can simply send the link, and others who get it can join the call.