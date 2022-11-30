FP Trending

In addition to traditional instant messaging, WhatsApp also provides a variety of features including e-commerce and online payments. A further highly anticipated element has been added. For users in India, the Meta-owned instant messaging service has unveiled a brand-new feature called “Message Yourself.”

You can effortlessly communicate with yourself with this new function. Although the idea may seem bizarre, it is actually widespread. In fact, before the feature was released, many users had already figured out how to text themselves. According to WhatsApp, this capability will soon be made available to all users and will work on both Android and iOS.

It’s simpler to text oneself now with the introduction of the WhatsApp Message Yourself option. When necessary, you can talk directly with yourself to provide notes, reminders, and updates. According to WhatsApp, users will be able to send themselves messages, photographs, audio files, and videos by using the feature. They will also have the option of instantly sharing documents from their devices.

Users must upgrade the WhatsApp application on their smartphone in order to access the WhatsApp Message Yourself feature. The most recent version of the application can be installed by going to the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Steps to follow to use the ‘Message Yourself’ feature:

Launch the WhatsApp application on your mobile device.

On Android phones, the new chat button is located at the bottom and on iPhones, in the top right corner.

Here, your mobile number will be available on a contact card as “Message Yourself.”

Just pick the contact and start sending messages to yourself.

In the meantime, WhatsApp has released a brand-new Polls feature for its messaging platform. With the help of this exciting tool, users will now be able to conduct polls in both group and private conversations.