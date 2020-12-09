Wednesday, December 09, 2020Back to
WhatsApp introduces new Cart feature to make shopping easier on the app: How it works

The Carts feature comes within days after the Shopping button was added to WhatsApp in November for both iOS and Android users.


FP TrendingDec 09, 2020 14:38:52 IST

WhatsApp has introduced a new shopping feature called "carts" for easy shoppers' experience on the platform. The "Add to Cart" feature on WhatsApp will enable users to browse through catalogue and include multiple products from one merchant. They can then share it with the seller to place the order directly through the app. The Carts feature comes within days after the Shopping button was added to WhatsApp in November for both iOS and Android users.

The app has started showing a storefront symbol beside the name of the business accounts, making it convenient for users to browse through the catalogue posted by the business.

Much like shopping on any e-commerce portal or app on mobile, WhatsApp will now allow users with the option to add or remove one or more items from their carts. Also, it will help business, or merchants, to keep track of order inquires, manage requests from customers and complete sales. Users can also check the items that they have added to their carts.

WhatsApp Carts

How to use WhatsApp Carts

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and click on any of the business account which you follow or talk to on the app.

Step 2: Browse through the catalogue by the business to find items you are interested in purchasing.

Step 3: Once you have made up your mind, tap on Add to Card.

Step 4: You can return to the catalogue to continue shopping or click on shopping cart icon to view the items you have added to it. You can add more than one item to the cart.

Step 5: After you have finished shopping and adding all the products you wish to buy to the cart, send your cart to business to place your order.

The order will only be considered final after the seller confirms it.

WhatsApp Cart feature is available around the world and will soon begin to reflect on accounts. The business will also be required to add a catalogue live in order for the carts feature to be operationalised.

WhatsApp has also recently added payment service that operates via the Unified Payment Interface (UPI). WhatsApp payment needs no digital wallet for transactions as an intermediary, and payments are being made directly from one bank to another.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


