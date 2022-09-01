Thursday, September 01, 2022Back to
WhatsApp features in development; from hiding online status to Companion Mode

Reportedly, these features include the ability to react to a WhatsApp status as well as a Companion mode.


FP TrendingSep 01, 2022 14:58:23 IST

WhatsApp remains one of the most popular messaging services across the world, years after it was launched. The Meta-owned app is reportedly working on a set of new features to enhance user experience.

WhatsApp chats can now be moved from Android to iOS, here's how to move your chats to a new iPhone

While these features have not officially been confirmed by the company, several media reports have been circulating about the messaging app’s features in development. Reportedly, these features include the ability to react to a WhatsApp status as well as a Companion mode. Here is the list of the new WhatsApp features in development:

Companion Mode:
This will allow users to link their existing WhatsApp account to a secondary device, like a phone or tablet, without logging out of the original device. You will not have to log out of one phone to use WhatsApp on another.

WhatsApp Avatars:
Following in the steps of Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram, WhatsApp may soon introduce support for 3D digital avatars as well. The feature, which is still being developed, will allow people to use an avatar as a mask in a video call. According to wabetainfo.com, the company will also introduce the option to customise your avatar to be used as a sticker with your contacts.

Increasing the time limit for deleting sent messages:
Reportedly, WhatsApp has been making preparations to increase the time limit for users to delete their sent messages. Right now, the time limit is 1 hour, 8 minutes, and 16 seconds.

Admin delete
This feature may give admins more control over WhatsApp groups. It could allow them to delete any message by the members in a group.

Hide online status:
You will be soon able to hide your online status while you are on WhatsApp. According to reports, users will get the options “Everyone” and “Same as Last Seen” which will allow you to select who can see when you are online.

Status reactions:
Users may soon be able to react to a WhatsApp status with an emoji. This follows the introduction of similar options in Instagram and Facebook.

Other updates:
WhatsApp is also working towards adding more participants in voice calls, increasing the size of WhatsApp groups and viewing past group participants.

