Wednesday, December 07, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. How-To

What is Lensa AI and how to use the app to generate AI avatars?

You need to pay an annual subscription fee of Rs 2,499 for accessing all the features of Lensa AI.


FP TrendingDec 07, 2022 08:14:00 IST

The advancement in Artificial Intelligence (AI) is making human lives easier. However, various people are also concerned about the future of AI as it can eat up the jobs of many and may also pose a threat to our privacy. Nevertheless, AI can be used in various entertaining ways. An app named Lensa AI is becoming very popular these days among people. It is an app that creates custom avatars using your pictures.

What is Lensa AI and how to use the app to generate AI avatars_

This app is from Prisma Lab, which is a firm known for apps such as Skim auto video editor and Prisma. With the help of Lensa, you are able to create art using AI-powered tools, edit photos, and make videos.

You are required to pay an annual subscription fee of Rs 2,499 for accessing all the features of Lensa AI. Weekly and monthly subscription plans are also available at Rs 249 and Rs 419 respectively. It should be kept in mind that you are required to be at least 18 years old to use this app. According to Prisma AI, the photos are processed on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the pictures are instantly deleted from the servers as soon as the avatars are ready.

Here are the steps that you need to follow in order to generate artistic AI selfies with Lensa AI:

Step 1: First, download the Lensa AI app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Step 2: After you open the app, several screens will appear and show you what the app can do.

Step 3: Then, you will be asked if you want to subscribe for $36.99 per year. It is worth signing up for the free trial as that would cut the price of Magic Avatar in half.

Step 4: You will get a prompt with Magic Avatars popping up. Now, press “Try Now”. If it is not appearing on your screen, then click on the yellow box which reads as “Magic Avatars” on the Photos tab.

Step 5: Agree to the Terms and Conditions, then upload between 10 to 20 selfies. Mix and match facial expressions, backgrounds, and angles to get the best results. It should be noted that you need to be the only person in the shot each time.

Step 6: Select your gender, and then pay the required amount.

Step 7: After you are done with uploading, wait for the results. You can then close the app. You will be notified once the results are ready.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


science

Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Neuralink

Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Dec 05, 2022
What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Neuralink

What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Dec 01, 2022
SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

SpaceX

SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

Nov 30, 2022
India’s first private space launchpad, Agnikul, is set to give the aerospace industry a major boost

Indian Space Industry

India’s first private space launchpad, Agnikul, is set to give the aerospace industry a major boost

Nov 30, 2022