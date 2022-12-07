FP Trending

The advancement in Artificial Intelligence (AI) is making human lives easier. However, various people are also concerned about the future of AI as it can eat up the jobs of many and may also pose a threat to our privacy. Nevertheless, AI can be used in various entertaining ways. An app named Lensa AI is becoming very popular these days among people. It is an app that creates custom avatars using your pictures.

This app is from Prisma Lab, which is a firm known for apps such as Skim auto video editor and Prisma. With the help of Lensa, you are able to create art using AI-powered tools, edit photos, and make videos.

You are required to pay an annual subscription fee of Rs 2,499 for accessing all the features of Lensa AI. Weekly and monthly subscription plans are also available at Rs 249 and Rs 419 respectively. It should be kept in mind that you are required to be at least 18 years old to use this app. According to Prisma AI, the photos are processed on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the pictures are instantly deleted from the servers as soon as the avatars are ready.

Here are the steps that you need to follow in order to generate artistic AI selfies with Lensa AI:

Step 1: First, download the Lensa AI app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Step 2: After you open the app, several screens will appear and show you what the app can do.

Step 3: Then, you will be asked if you want to subscribe for $36.99 per year. It is worth signing up for the free trial as that would cut the price of Magic Avatar in half.

Step 4: You will get a prompt with Magic Avatars popping up. Now, press “Try Now”. If it is not appearing on your screen, then click on the yellow box which reads as “Magic Avatars” on the Photos tab.

Step 5: Agree to the Terms and Conditions, then upload between 10 to 20 selfies. Mix and match facial expressions, backgrounds, and angles to get the best results. It should be noted that you need to be the only person in the shot each time.

Step 6: Select your gender, and then pay the required amount.

Step 7: After you are done with uploading, wait for the results. You can then close the app. You will be notified once the results are ready.