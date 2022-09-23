Friday, September 23, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. How-To

What are Google Messages’ ‘Swipe Actions’ and how to customise them to suit your needs?

The new swipe action is giving the user the option to customise the swipe right and swipe left actions.


FP TrendingSep 23, 2022 18:54:05 IST

Google has been continuously evolving itself, and now, while testing its nifty new feature for its messaging app, the company seems to have borrowed Gmail’s swiping feature for Google Messages.

What are Google Messages’ ‘Swipe Actions’ and how to customise them to suit your needs_

Giving the luxury of sorting the incoming mails instantly, the swiping feature has been around for quite some time now, however, it was added to the beta version of Google Messages just recently. Acting in pretty much alliance with Gmail’s feature, the swipe action is extremely easy. Much like Gmail, in Google messages, you can set up specific actions for each direction, by swiping right or left on any message thread. Well, this is not all. What happens after you swipe in whichever direction, is completely your call.

Yes, you read that right. Just similar to Gmail you can decide on what action should take place when you swipe. However, Google Messages, as of now, only lets you choose two actions and that is either archive or delete. And honestly, both actions are pretty straightforward. In addition, they will take the action of hiding the thread immediately, whether it is for the time being or forever. In layman’s language, the new swipe action is giving the user the option to customise the swipe right and swipe left actions. Therefore, now Google Messages users can choose between “Archive,” “Delete,” and “Off.” Hence if you select swipe right as delete, then your messages will be deleted on the right swipe and if you select it as an archive, your messages will be archived. And same goes with swipe left options. Moreover, if you do not like it then you even have the option of switching it off.

What are Google Messages’ ‘Swipe Actions’ and how to customise them to suit your needs_ (1)

Adjusting swipe actions in Google Messages

So let’s take a look at how you customise the swipe actions in Google Messages:

Step 1: Firstly open Google Messages on your android device.

Step 2: Click on the profile picture on the top right side of your phone.

Step 3: Now, you must tap on the Messages Settings.

Step 4: After opening the messages setting, you will find the swipe actions option once you scroll down.

Step 5: Click on the swipe actions option. This will open a page that shows swipe right and swipe left. Above those you will see a customize option, click it and from there you can select the action for your liking.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google

You can use Street View on Google Maps for better navigation; check process here

Sep 15, 2022
You can use Street View on Google Maps for better navigation; check process here
EU court largely upholds USD 4 billion Google Android antitrust fine

NewsTracker

EU court largely upholds USD 4 billion Google Android antitrust fine

Sep 14, 2022
Google is probably working on a second, ‘Pro’ tablet for next year, will launch with the Pixel Tablet

Google

Google is probably working on a second, ‘Pro’ tablet for next year, will launch with the Pixel Tablet

Sep 09, 2022
Google cancels their rumoured ARM-based laptop, the Tensor Pixelbook

Google

Google cancels their rumoured ARM-based laptop, the Tensor Pixelbook

Sep 13, 2022
Google & NASA to team up and show the solar system and add new details, all in your living room

Google & NASA

Google & NASA to team up and show the solar system and add new details, all in your living room

Sep 15, 2022
Watch: In this garage, Larry Page and Sergey Brin started Google’s journey

Google

Watch: In this garage, Larry Page and Sergey Brin started Google’s journey

Sep 16, 2022

science

Explained: What spacecraft is NASA using for its DART mission and how is it going to save the planet from Asteroids

Explained

Explained: What spacecraft is NASA using for its DART mission and how is it going to save the planet from Asteroids

Sep 23, 2022
Back To The Future: Turkey photographer uses AI to resurrect celebrities who died young

Artificial Intelligence

Back To The Future: Turkey photographer uses AI to resurrect celebrities who died young

Sep 23, 2022
Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

FP Explainers

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

Jul 27, 2022
Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Jul 07, 2022