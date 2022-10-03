Monday, October 03, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. How-To

Want to get Google Play Store on your Windows 11 system? Check step-by-step guide here

Go to GitHub and create an account. Then, head over to the LSPosed MagiskOnWSA page.


FP TrendingOct 03, 2022 13:45:53 IST

Google Play Store offers us a wide range of diverse apps for both professional and entertainment purposes. So, it is no wonder that you would not want to limit your android experience to just your smartphone. It is possible to enjoy all the apps offered by Google Play Store on Windows 11.

Want to get Google Play Store on your Windows 11 system_ Check step-by-step guide here

Wondering how? You will first need to uninstall Windows Subsystem for Android and enable Developer Mode in order to begin downloading Google Play Store. Then, you will have to install the modified Windows Subsystem for Android, which is obtainable from GitHub. Here is a step-by-step guide to the process, according to Android Authority:

Steps for installing Google Play Store on windows 11:

Step 1: To uninstall the current version of Windows Subsystem for Android on your Windows 11 system, go to Settings, and click on the Apps tab visible on the left panel. Now, click on the “Apps & features” section. Move down to Windows Subsystem for Android in the apps list. Go to the three-dot menu, and click “Uninstall”.

Step 2: Now, go to the “Privacy & Security” tab available on the left panel. Under “Security”, click on “For Developers”. Turn on the developer mode. When the prompt pops up, press “Yes”.

Step 3: Go to GitHub https://github.com/join, and create an account. Then, head over to the LSPosed MagiskOnWSA page.

Step 4: On the top right corner, tap on the “Fork” button. This process will open up the forked copy in your account in a few seconds. If you lose it, you simply can visit the “Your repositories” option by clicking your profile icon.

Step 5: Once you are on this page, click on the “Actions tab”. You will have to give one-time permission for the workflows to run. Post that, click on the green button which reads, “I understand my workflows, go ahead and enable them.”

Step 6: Click “Build WSA” workflow on the left sidebar. Then select the “Run” workflow button.

Step 7: You will receive a pop-up. Except for “Variants of gapps”, leave all options as they are. Click on the dropdown which reads, “none under it”, and click on pico. Then, choose the green “Run” workflow button.

Step 7: After the task has been completed, a visible orange status marker will turn into a green tick.

Step 8: Press the “Build WSA” task label and move down to the “Artifacts” tab. The Arm and x86 version of the modified WSA package will get ready for you. Select your preferred version according to CPU type to begin the installation.

Step 9: Extract the installed file into a folder, and open the folder. Find the “Install” file option, right-click on it, and press “Run with PowerShell”. Click “Open” as the security warning pops up. If PowerShell asks for permission, click “Run”.

Step 10: The PowerShell may ask you to restart the system. If that happens, then rerun the “Install” file in PowerShell. Once completed, look for the “Windows Subsystem for Android” in the “Start” menu and open it up.

Step 11: After that, turn on the Developer mode in the Subsystem settings. Select “Manage developer settings” for starting the subsystem. Allow/deny the diagnostics data when prompted, and press “Allow access” when such a request is made by Windows Firewall.

Step 12: Google Play Store will be downloaded on your Windows 11 system after a few moments.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Android

Forgot Android pin, pattern, or password? Here's how to unlock your phone with quick easy steps

Sep 27, 2022
Forgot Android pin, pattern, or password? Here's how to unlock your phone with quick easy steps
Troubled with Fast Startup in Windows 11? Learn how to disable it

Windows 11

Troubled with Fast Startup in Windows 11? Learn how to disable it

Sep 21, 2022
Apple brings 'Copy and Delete' feature in fresh update; check how it works

Apple

Apple brings 'Copy and Delete' feature in fresh update; check how it works

Sep 27, 2022
5 ways to lower cholesterol quickly to avoid erectile dysfunction

NewsTracker

5 ways to lower cholesterol quickly to avoid erectile dysfunction

Sep 22, 2022
Ukraine War: As Putin announces conscription, 'How to break an arm at home' tops Russian search trend on Google

NewsTracker

Ukraine War: As Putin announces conscription, 'How to break an arm at home' tops Russian search trend on Google

Sep 22, 2022
World Heart Day: Young India’s weak hearts and how we can protect them

ConnectTheDots

World Heart Day: Young India’s weak hearts and how we can protect them

Sep 29, 2022

science

Explained: What spacecraft is NASA using for its DART mission and how is it going to save the planet from Asteroids

Explained

Explained: What spacecraft is NASA using for its DART mission and how is it going to save the planet from Asteroids

Sep 23, 2022
Back To The Future: Turkey photographer uses AI to resurrect celebrities who died young

Artificial Intelligence

Back To The Future: Turkey photographer uses AI to resurrect celebrities who died young

Sep 23, 2022
Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

FP Explainers

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

Jul 27, 2022
Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Jul 07, 2022