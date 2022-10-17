Monday, October 17, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. How-To

Want to fix basic Bluetooth issues on your Mac? Here's step-by-step guide

Sometimes Bluetooth connectivity issues can be caused by outdated system software. You must update your software to the latest version in this case.


FP TrendingOct 17, 2022 18:45:39 IST

All of us have faced issues with Bluetooth connectivity. Since we rely on this feature a lot these days, any inconvenience can set us back a lot, especially when it comes to work. Now, if you are an Apple user, there are a few handy tricks you can use to fix any Bluetooth connection issues.

Want to fix basic Bluetooth issues on your Mac_ Here's step-by-step guide

According to 9to5mac.com, these handy tips and tricks will resolve any Bluetooth issues in no time. You can either reset your Mac’s Bluetooth module, update your system settings or remove any interference to ensure you can connect easily to any device with Bluetooth like a mouse, earphones and more.

Here are some tips to resolve Bluetooth connectivity issues in Mac:

Remove interference:
If you are facing intermittent Bluetooth issues, it can be good to check if there’s any interference. Here’s what you can do:
― Bring your Mac and Bluetooth devices closer and remove any other devices like your phone, power cables and so on that are nearby.
― Move USB/Thunderbolt hubs away from Mac and Bluetooth devices (Do not place them on the top of your Mac).

― Move some WiFi devices to 5G as both WiFi and Bluetooth both use 2.4GHz.
― Turn off USB devices that are not being used.
― Don’t keep materials made of concrete or metal between your devices and your Mac.

Reset your Mac’s Bluetooth module:
― Hold Shift + Option and select the Bluetooth icon in the menu bar
― Choose Debug and choose the “Remove all devices” option.
― Click Debug once more and select “Reset the Bluetooth module”
― Restart your Mac and re-pair all your Bluetooth devices.

Software update:
Sometimes Bluetooth connectivity issues can be caused by outdated system software. You must update your software to the latest version in this case.

Unpair device:
― Unpair your Bluetooth device and repair it again. Go to the Bluetooth option in the menu bar.
― Choose Bluetooth preferences/settings.
― Select a device and disconnect it using the ‘Remove’/’X’ icon.
― Reboot your Mac and repair the device.

Use a dongle:
If nothing else works, you can connect Bluetooth devices like a mouse or keyboard using a dongle. This cannot be used for all devices.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Facebook

What are Facebook Stars? Check process to enable and use feature

Oct 17, 2022
What are Facebook Stars? Check process to enable and use feature
Want to get Google Play Store on your Windows 11 system? Check step-by-step guide here

Windows 11 Hacks & Tricks

Want to get Google Play Store on your Windows 11 system? Check step-by-step guide here

Oct 03, 2022
How to send Do Not Track requests to websites using Google Chrome; check step-by-step guide

How to send Do Not Track requests to websites using Google Chrome; check step-by-step guide

Oct 12, 2022
YouTube Clips: How to create and share short videos with this feature

YouTube

YouTube Clips: How to create and share short videos with this feature

Oct 12, 2022
Back pain: Delaying treatment can worsen your health; what are preventions to it

ConnectTheDots

Back pain: Delaying treatment can worsen your health; what are preventions to it

Oct 15, 2022
Want to improve your webcam’s video and audio quality? Here’s how

Webcams

Want to improve your webcam’s video and audio quality? Here’s how

Oct 10, 2022

science

For the first time, a black hole was caught

Black holes

For the first time, a black hole was caught "burping out" remnants of a star it devoured

Oct 14, 2022
NASA’s DART Mission a huge success, has successfully altered asteroid’s orbit by about 10 metres

NASA DART Mission

NASA’s DART Mission a huge success, has successfully altered asteroid’s orbit by about 10 metres

Oct 12, 2022
A new way to say goodbye: How some US-based companies are turning deceased humans into compost

Natural Organic Reduction

A new way to say goodbye: How some US-based companies are turning deceased humans into compost

Oct 07, 2022
Explained: How scientists discovered proof of the world’s 6th ocean by examining a diamond

FP Explainers

Explained: How scientists discovered proof of the world’s 6th ocean by examining a diamond

Oct 04, 2022