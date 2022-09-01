Thursday, September 01, 2022Back to
Want To Download Instagram Stories With Music? Check Out The Steps Here

Instagram Stories is an in-app feature that allows users to share content. Going by Instagram's current UI, the recently posted Stories are showcased by a gradient border around the user's profile picture.


Sep 01, 2022

Social media is all about documentation. Where you go, what you do, what you eat and drink, and what’s most memorable: These are typical fodder for Instagram Stories. They are basically short glimpses of people’s lives, shared on Instagram for only 24 hours.

When posting Instagram Stories, you can add stickers, time stamps, doodles as well as music to each and even use certain filters and effects. People bring their best foot forward when it comes to aesthetics and music. What if you want to download someone else’s Instagram Stories along with the audio or music they have used.

Don’t worry, we are here with a solution. Follow the steps to download Instagram Stories of other people along with music:

Step 1: Open the Instagram app

Step 2: Go to the profile of the user whose Instagram Stories you want to download.

Step 3: Copy the username from the profile

Step 4: Download the Instagram Story Downloader app. Paste the username in the given box.

Step 5: Tap on “search”

Step 6: Now scroll down the page and open the desired Instagram Stories. Tap on the “Download” button and voila.

The Instagram Stories will be downloaded in the phone Gallery.

How to make Instagram Stories:

Posting Instagram Stories is no brainer. Here are the steps you should follow for making an upload:

Step 1: Open the Instagram app and tap your profile picture near the upper left-hand corner. Now, swipe right to open up the camera.

Step 2: You can pick a filter by swiping right and left at the bottom. You also have the option to preview each filter live.

Step 3: Pick a photo or video from your phone gallery. You also have the option to capture the moment using the camera on Instagram.

Step 4: Add stickers, time stamps, or GIFs to the Story.

Step 5: Once you’ve finished editing your photo or video, tap on ‘Your Story’ to share it with all of your followers.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


