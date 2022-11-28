Monday, November 28, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. How-To

Want to use dual SIM cards, including e-SIM, on your iPhone? Here’s step-by-step process

More than one eSIM card can be kept on your iPhone, but only one can be accessible at once.


FP TrendingNov 28, 2022 10:41:24 IST

Individuals like to use separate sim cards for their personal and professional usage. But, it was a problem for iPhone users as the iPhone models have just one slot to insert a sim card. However, since the introduction of the iPhone 13 series, users can get the benefit of dual SIM- two active eSIMs or a nano-SIM and an eSIM. Previously, outdated models like iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR also had the option of multiple SIM but a physical one was mandatory.

Here’s everything that’s new with the iPhone 14 Pro series that makes it the ‘best iPhone, yet’

Apple’s iOS 14.5 operating system or subsequent versions must be updated on older iPhone 12 models if you want to use 5G data connections with Dual SIM cards. With iOS 13, your device can only use one cellular data network at once if you are having dual SIMs.

Once configured, using multiple or dual SIM with your iPhone enables you to add a local data plan when travelling outside of your home country, allowing you to avoid paying roaming costs. After setting up mobile hotspots, you can also utilise separate SIMs for phone and internet plans to take advantage of lower data restrictions. Additionally, this feature will offer direct data usage reductions by allowing you to connect your laptop, tablet, or family devices to your iPhone.

To use the dual sim feature, you are required to obtain both sim cards (the physical one and the digital one) from the same operator. Your eSIM supplier will give you a QR code with your eSIM information when you purchase an eSIM. To activate your eSIM card, certain carriers can additionally provide you with a confirmation code.

Steps to install your eSIM on iPhones:

  • Scan the QR code with your iPhone’s Camera app.
  • Once the Cell Plan Detected notification arrives, click on it.
  • Just at the bottom of the screen, tap Continue.
  • Select ‘Add a cell plan’.
  • If a confirmation code is required to activate the eSIM card, enter the operator-provided number when asked.

You can manually enter your eSIM information if you do not possess a QR code.

  • Access Settings.
  • Follow the previous method to navigate to ‘Add a cell plan’.
  • Then, tap “Enter information manually” at the bottom and key in the details.

Steps to activate the eSIM:

After completing the installation process, you need to activate the eSIM by following these steps:

  • Enter Settings.
  • Tap Mobile Data or Cellular Data.
  • Go to your eSIM plan (under Cellular plans).
  • Enable ‘Turn on this line’.

More than one eSIM card can be kept on your iPhone, but only one can be accessible at once. To modify your eSIM card, select Settings, then Cellular Data or Mobile Data, and finally choose the desired plan.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple

Add and stream Audible audiobooks on Apple Watch; Here’s how

Nov 21, 2022
Add and stream Audible audiobooks on Apple Watch; Here’s how
Brazilian watchdog starts seizing Apple iPhones from retail stores due to charger ruling

Apple

Brazilian watchdog starts seizing Apple iPhones from retail stores due to charger ruling

Nov 25, 2022
USB-C on iPhone 15: Only the iPhone 15 Pro models will get fast USB-C data transfers

Apple

USB-C on iPhone 15: Only the iPhone 15 Pro models will get fast USB-C data transfers

Nov 18, 2022
Astronomy watch face on Apple Watch enables exciting view of Solar System; check features here

Apple

Astronomy watch face on Apple Watch enables exciting view of Solar System; check features here

Nov 28, 2022
India’s largest Apple factory to be set up near Hosur, Bengaluru: Here’s everything you need to know

Apple

India’s largest Apple factory to be set up near Hosur, Bengaluru: Here’s everything you need to know

Nov 17, 2022
Apple’s satellite SOS feature to arrive soon on iPhone 14 Series soon, Apple invests about $450 for the tech

Apple

Apple’s satellite SOS feature to arrive soon on iPhone 14 Series soon, Apple invests about $450 for the tech

Nov 14, 2022

science

The last total lunar eclipse for 2022 and the next three years takes place on Tuesday. Here’s how to watch it

Astronomy

The last total lunar eclipse for 2022 and the next three years takes place on Tuesday. Here’s how to watch it

Nov 07, 2022
China plans to send monkeys to the Tiangong space station to study how they reproduce in space

Space Exploration

China plans to send monkeys to the Tiangong space station to study how they reproduce in space

Nov 07, 2022
Last Lunar Eclipse of 2022: Places, timing and everything you need to know

Astronomy

Last Lunar Eclipse of 2022: Places, timing and everything you need to know

Nov 04, 2022
Want to send a parcel to the Moon? A Japanese startup is working to establish a courier service for space

Space Tourism

Want to send a parcel to the Moon? A Japanese startup is working to establish a courier service for space

Nov 02, 2022