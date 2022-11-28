FP Trending

Individuals like to use separate sim cards for their personal and professional usage. But, it was a problem for iPhone users as the iPhone models have just one slot to insert a sim card. However, since the introduction of the iPhone 13 series, users can get the benefit of dual SIM- two active eSIMs or a nano-SIM and an eSIM. Previously, outdated models like iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR also had the option of multiple SIM but a physical one was mandatory.

Apple’s iOS 14.5 operating system or subsequent versions must be updated on older iPhone 12 models if you want to use 5G data connections with Dual SIM cards. With iOS 13, your device can only use one cellular data network at once if you are having dual SIMs.

Once configured, using multiple or dual SIM with your iPhone enables you to add a local data plan when travelling outside of your home country, allowing you to avoid paying roaming costs. After setting up mobile hotspots, you can also utilise separate SIMs for phone and internet plans to take advantage of lower data restrictions. Additionally, this feature will offer direct data usage reductions by allowing you to connect your laptop, tablet, or family devices to your iPhone.

To use the dual sim feature, you are required to obtain both sim cards (the physical one and the digital one) from the same operator. Your eSIM supplier will give you a QR code with your eSIM information when you purchase an eSIM. To activate your eSIM card, certain carriers can additionally provide you with a confirmation code.

Steps to install your eSIM on iPhones:

Scan the QR code with your iPhone’s Camera app.

Once the Cell Plan Detected notification arrives, click on it.

Just at the bottom of the screen, tap Continue.

Select ‘Add a cell plan’.

If a confirmation code is required to activate the eSIM card, enter the operator-provided number when asked.

You can manually enter your eSIM information if you do not possess a QR code.

Access Settings.

Follow the previous method to navigate to ‘Add a cell plan’.

Then, tap “Enter information manually” at the bottom and key in the details.

Steps to activate the eSIM:

After completing the installation process, you need to activate the eSIM by following these steps:

Enter Settings.

Tap Mobile Data or Cellular Data.

Go to your eSIM plan (under Cellular plans).

Enable ‘Turn on this line’.

More than one eSIM card can be kept on your iPhone, but only one can be accessible at once. To modify your eSIM card, select Settings, then Cellular Data or Mobile Data, and finally choose the desired plan.