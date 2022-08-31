FP Trending

WhatsApp is one of the most popular apps today, across both the iOS and the Android ecosystems. The instant messaging app is used by millions across the world and as result, billions of messages are sent back and forth each day.

But with so many messages and chats, it can become a bit hard to keep track of each one. That’s why WhatsApp allows users to either delete or archive entire chats. But what happens if you change your phone or somehow delete all of your chats?

Thankfully, there are ways that you can restore all your chats, whether you have archived them out of choice or lost them by accident.

The most important thing when you are trying to restore your chats to WhatsApp is to ensure that you have a backup. A backup will make it much easier for you to restore your chats. You can enable the setting by navigating to WhatsApp’s settings, selecting the ‘Chats’ option and then selecting ‘Chat backup’. You will need to enable this option for your chat to be backed up regularly. For Android users, the backup is made on your associated Google account’s Google Drive while for iOS devices, the backup is created on iCloud instead.

How to restore WhatsApp chats:

For restoring your chats, you need to have WhatsApp installed on your device.

Make sure that your device is also connected to the appropriate Google Drive or iCloud account.

Select the ‘Restore’ option when prompted. This will restore the latest backup that WhatsApp had uploaded.

You can also choose to skip the step and restore the chats later. You can navigate to the WhatsApp settings, select ‘Chat’ then select ‘Chat backup’ and then choose ‘Restore’

If you have made a local backup of your WhatsApp chats, then you can download a File Manager app on Android phones to restore those backups as well.