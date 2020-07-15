FP Trending

Dating app Tinder has helped many find love in the time when social media interactions have taken over face-to-face communication. The app may help you meet your life partner, but sometimes your profile may also be misused. In order to make people’s profiles secured, Tinder has introduced the Photo Verification feature which allows them to trust the authenticity of profiles when swiping.

The feature was rolled out on the app in January. Now, the company has brought it to its application in India.

The new update will let people “self-authenticate through a series of real-time posed selfies, which are compared to existing profile photos using human-assisted AI technology.” The verified profiles will display a blue checkmark for others to trust.

How this feature works

Step 1: Tap on the profile icon on the app and then the gray checkmark by your name or age.

Step 2: Select ‘Verify your profile’ after which, the app will show you a pose and ask you to copy that by taking a selfie

Step 3: Confirm that your selfie matches the pose and hit ‘Submit for review’. You will have to take selfie and confirm one more time to get your profile verified.

This will give users’ potential matches peace of mind that they won’t be catfished.

According to The Verge, the company in the beginning rolled out the feature in smaller areas, like Taiwan and Ireland. Besides introducing the Photo Verification in January, Tinder informed that it was bringing a feature in “select markets” that detects potentially offensive messages. It also asks users whether a message “bothered” them. In case they find something offensive, they can report the person.