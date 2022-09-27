FP Trending

Dousing the desperation of all iPhone lovers, Apple has finally confirmed that their recently launched iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max will be made in India. While this will be the quickest scale-up that the Cupertino-based tech giant has initiated in its Indian manufacturing setup, this is also the first time that both iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max have Always-On Display feature.

Although the feature is self-explanatory, it doesn’t work like most of the android smartphones out there. Usually, in android phones, the always-on-display feature shows a clock centered around different themes that are mostly surrounded by black pixels.

However, the latest models of Apple are completely different, as they flaunt the display that is identical to the lock screen with the same wallpaper and widgets but in a diluted manner. With that being said, it surely can be a distraction at the time. Therefore, if you aren’t a very big fan of the typical style of Always-on Display mode then there is a hidden trick, which will make you go gaga over it. Wondering what? Well, how would you react if we tell you that there is a hidden button to switch the iPhone 14 Pro’s Always-on Display feature into a black-and-white mode? Yes, you read that correctly.

According to 9 to 5 Mac, you can undo this dimmed display screen with the features available under Focus Mode. Interesting right? Let’s take a look at how to attain a black and white Always-on lock screen on the latest iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Steps for black-and-white always-on lock screen on iPhone 14 Pro

Step 1: Firstly you need to go to the Settings section on your iPhone, to enable the black and white always-on lock screen.

Step 2: Once you have opened the setting section, tap on the Focus and select a focus mode.

Step 3: After this, go to ‘Options’ and ‘Enable Dim Lock Screen’.

Step 4: Following the activation of the focus mode, the process will activate the Dim Lock Screen setting.

As a result, this will transform your iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max display into a simple black-and-white mode.