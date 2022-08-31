Wednesday, August 31, 2022Back to
Scared about your privacy? Here's how to turn off precise location feature in iPhones

Using this step-by-step process, you can switch off precise location for third-party apps like Twitter, Facebook and more.


FP TrendingAug 31, 2022 11:31:39 IST

If you are a smartphone user, you must have noticed newly-installed apps requesting you to give access to your location. These apps require your permission to track your current location and provide better services.

“Hidden” iPhone page shows which apps are tracking your Internet searches

However, too many apps with access to your personal location can also be a source of concern. If you are an iPhone user, you can protect your privacy by denying access to many of these apps. Apple’s iOS 15 allows you to switch off the precise location setting on your iPhone for different apps. So, if you are concerned about your privacy, you can follow this step-by-step process to turn off precise location setting for third-party apps on your iPhone:

Step 1: Go to the Settings app.
Step 2: Select Location Services and scroll down to find the app you want to deny location access to.
Step 3: Choose the app. You will get three options:
― “Never”: It prevents the app from accessing Location Information.
― “Ask Next Time”: It means the app will ask for permission to track your location the next time you open it.
― “While using the app”: This allows access to your location only if the app or any of its features is visible on screen.
― “Always”: The app will have access to your location data all the time.
Step 4: Choose the setting you want and tap on it.
Step 5: To turn off precise location on your iPhone, choose the “Precise Location” toggle and switch it off.

With this process, you can switch off the precise location for third-party apps like Twitter, Facebook and more. But do keep in mind that apps like Google Maps may not function properly if you withdraw consent to use your location.

For Android phones, a similar process can be followed to turn off access to your location.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


