Wednesday, September 14, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. How-To

Protect sensitive data on Windows PC using Password Monitor, check step-by-step process

Once Password Monitor is enabled, users are notified if any of their passwords have been stolen in any online leak.


FP TrendingSep 14, 2022 09:32:21 IST

Every year, hundreds of usernames and passwords are released online when websites or apps become the targets of data dumps. These hacked usernames and passwords are very likely to be offered for sale on the Dark Web.

Protect sensitive data on Windows PC using Password Monitor, check step-by-step process

Hackers employ automated scripts that test a large number of combinations of stolen usernames and passwords in an attempt to get access to people’s accounts. If their account is compromised, anyone can become a victim of suspicious purchases, identity fraud, unauthorized financial transfers, or other unlawful acts.

However, there are some features in web browsers to prevent this. One such useful function made available to Microsoft Edge users is ‘Password Monitor.’ While using the internet, the user’s account privacy will be safeguarded by this security feature. The Password Monitor feature can be set up on the Edge web browser to ensure that your online data and credentials are secure and that you are alerted to any attempt by hackers. Once this option is enabled, users are notified if any of their passwords have been found in any online leak, which has become all too common in modern times.

When you enable Password Monitor, Microsoft Edge compares the passwords you’ve saved in the browser to a sizable database of passwords that are known to have been compromised and are kept in the cloud. These will show up on the Password Monitor page in Microsoft Edge Settings if any of your username-password combinations match those in the database. Any passwords specified there should be updated right away because they are no longer fit for secure use.

Steps to enable Password Monitor on your Windows PC:

  • On a Windows computer, launch Microsoft Edge.
  • In the top right corner of the screen, click on the ‘three-dot’ menu.
  • Access ‘Settings’.
  • Visit the ‘Profiles’ tab from the side panel.
  • Click on the ‘Passwords’ tab.
  • Select ‘More settings’.
  • Activate the toggle to display warnings when passwords are discovered in internet leaks.
  • By clicking on the ‘View results’ option, any risky passwords will be shown on the Password Monitor page.

If you are signed in and syncing your passwords, Password Monitor will automatically be enabled in your browser. You’ll also receive a notification informing you about it. Furthermore, this setting can always be altered again.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

China accuses US of targeting research university as part of 'tens of thousands' of cyber attacks

Sep 05, 2022
China accuses US of targeting research university as part of 'tens of thousands' of cyber attacks
Blue screened? Fix a slow Windows laptop in 5 easy steps

Blue screened? Fix a slow Windows laptop in 5 easy steps

Sep 06, 2022

science

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

FP Explainers

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

Jul 27, 2022
Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Jul 07, 2022
ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

ISRO

ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

Jun 30, 2022
Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Explainers

Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Jun 20, 2022