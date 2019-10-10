Thursday, October 10, 2019Back to
Jio interconnect usage charges top-up pack start from Rs 10: Here's all you need to know

Reliance Jio has introduced a few top-up vouchers that will give you predefined free voice calls.


tech2 News StaffOct 10, 2019 15:03:39 IST

If you haven't already caught up with the news, you might want to sit down for this one.

Jio calls are no longer free as they used to be, if you are calling anyone outside the Jio network.

As per the new update, Reliance Jio will now charge 6 paise per minute for all the outgoing calls made to other phone networks. In simple words, while you can still make free unlimited calls from Jio number to Jio number, you will be charged with 6 paise per minute when you call from a Jio number to any other operator like Airtel, Vodafone Idea and others.

All the incoming voice calls, outgoing WhatsApp calls, calls to landlines will continue to be free for all the users.

Jio interconnect usage charges top-up pack start from Rs 10: Heres all you need to know

All the incoming voice calls, outgoing WhatsApp calls, calls to landlines will continue to be free for all the users. Image: Reuters

This decision came after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India or TRAI extended the 2020 timeline of scrapping the interconnect usage charge (IUC).

So every Jio subscriber who recharges their data packs will now also have to purchase an IUC top-up pack.

(Also Read: Govt change on IUC regime forces Jio users to pay 6 paise per minute for rival network voice calls)

Jio IUC Top-up pack: All you need to know

Starting from tomorrow (11 October). Jio has also introduced a few top-up vouchers that will give you a certain number of voice calls to other mobile networks.

The cheapest of these vouchers is Rs 10 top-up voucher that will offer 124 minutes of voice calls to other phone networks. In addition to this, you will also get 1 GB free 4G data.

Another voucher is of Rs 20, that will offer 249 minutes of non-Jio calls and 2 GB of free data.

(Also Read: TRAI's insistence to reconsider interconnect charges is anti-consumer, anti-technology)

The Rs 50 voucher will give you 656 minutes of voice calls and 5 GB of free data.

If you buy the Rs 100 voucher, you will get 1,362 minutes of calls along with 10 GB of additional data.

You will have to buy these top-up vouchers in addition to the already existing recharge plans.

As per the company, these charges will be removed as soon as the TRAI removes the IUC charges.

(Also Read: In present anti-business climate, policy flip-flops like IUC rules change aren't ideal prescription)

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. 

