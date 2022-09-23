Friday, September 23, 2022Back to
iPhone’s haptic feedback drains battery faster; here’s how you can disable feature

The Taptic Engine housed within iPhones is used to operate the Haptic Feedback feature. A lot of users have complained about the feature.


FP TrendingSep 23, 2022 08:40:47 IST

With the software update of iOS 16, Apple has introduced a few significant new features including upgrades to iMessage and brand-new personalization options for the Lock Screen. Apart from that, the brand has added an exciting feature that allows you to enable haptic feedback when typing.

As a result, every time you hit a key on the iPhone’s virtual keyboard, a little vibration will be felt under your fingertips.

However, turning on the haptic feedback could reduce the battery life of your iPhone, according to a new support document from Apple. Sadly, Apple doesn’t say how much the setting might affect your battery life. The only warning on the support website is that activating keyboard haptics may reduce your iPhone’s battery life.

The haptic keyboard feature is not turned off by the iPhone’s Low Power mode. Since the Cupertino-based tech giant omitted to mention any particular iPhone model, it is safe to conclude that this refers to all iPhone models. The Taptic Engine housed within iPhones is used to operate it.

To prevent your battery from draining, you can turn off the haptic feedback mode on your iPhones. Follow the below-mentioned steps to do so:

Steps to enable or disable the Haptic Feedback feature on iPhones:

  • Go to the ‘Setting’ application on your iPhone running iOS 16 or later.
  • Scroll down to find the option for ‘Sounds & Haptics.’
  • Under the section, look for the option that says, ‘Keyboard Feedback.’
  • Toggle on or off the ‘Haptic’ feature.

Please Note: You can also find the turn-on or turn-off options for Keyboard sound on the same page.

However, iPhone users are not quite satisfied with the haptic feedback feature. A lot of complaints have been seen regarding the low intensity of the haptic vibration. Android users are also familiar with this exclusive feature. Some Android devices had introduced haptic response way before. Smartphones such as the Google Pixel and One Plus are renowned for enabling haptic feedback with each touch.

Apple has recently launched the iPhone 14 series. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus include better cameras, longer battery life, and other improvements. In contrast, the iPhone Pro versions are the only devices with Dynamic Island, 48-megapixel ProRAW photo support, an always-on display option, and a faster A16 Bionic chip. A new car crash detection technology is included in the complete iPhone 14 lineup.

