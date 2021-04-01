tech2 News Staff

Instagram has introduced a new feature called "Remix" for reels that will allow users to make their own interactive reel (like reactions, collaborations and more) alongside another. They can use audio, add voiceover, AR effects, filters and so on to make it more interesting and engaging. The reels made by the remix feature will have a time limit of up to 30 seconds. The app will also give users a time limit of up to 10 seconds for countdown, and allow them to save audio clips, share audio pages, and browse for trending songs.

More on how to use it 👇 pic.twitter.com/IQaRtH4pUN — Instagram (@instagram) March 31, 2021

How to use the 'Remix' feature of reels

Step 1: Open a reel of your choice

Step 2: Tap on the three dots and select "Remix this reel"

Step 3: You will see a splitting screen where half of it will show the reel and the other half will show your camera where you can record your remix.

Step 4: Once recorded, you can add effects, audio, voiceover and that's it.

Notably, only the newly uploaded reels have the remix option available.