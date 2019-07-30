Priya Singh

Avengers: Endgame became quite the hit in no time, what with it being the last film in the Avengers series. Endgame landed in cinemas on 26 April this year and the good news is that this film is now released in digital version today. The digital version is now available on three different platforms in India that include — iTunes, YouTube and Google Play. The BluRay version will be available only after 13 August.

It is expected to be available in Hindi, Telugu or Tamil. Pre-ordering on Disney India is also expected to begin soon. All three platforms will offer the film in Standard definition (SD) and High Definition (HD) for viewers. It is up to you'd prefer renting or buying it to suit your convenience.

Avengers: Endgame Plans

YouTube

Rent - SD- Rs 100 and HD- Rs 150

Buy- SD- Rs 690 and HD- Rs 850

iTunes

Rent- SD- Rs 120 and HD- Rs 150

Buy SD- Rs 490 and HD- Rs 690

Google Play

Rent- SD- Rs 100 and HD- Rs 150

Buy SD- Rs 690 and HD-Rs 850

How to watch the Avengers: Endgame movie online

Step 1: Go to the platform (YouTube, iTunes or Google Play)

Step 2: Tap on "Rent" or "Buy" as per your choice

Step 3: Proceed with the payment

And Voila! Now you should be able to watch the three-hour film sitting right on your couch at home.

