How to use the Watch Party feature on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Watch Party feature is only available for the desktop version of Prime Video and is only supported on Chrome and Firefox.


FP TrendingDec 08, 2020 18:10:04 IST

Since the pandemic forced people over the globe to distance themselves socially, various digital platforms like Facebook, Spotify, and Instagram, have rolled out new features to virtually hang out together. While Facebook has Rooms, Spotify now allows people to listen to their favourite songs with their friends or close ones simultaneously, Amazon now has Watch Party. Similar to Netflix Watch Party, Amazon India has launched its own Watch Party option for Prime subscribers.

Users who have subscribed to the Prime version will be able to watch shows, movies and other entertainment programmes in realtime with their friends.

How to use the Watch Party feature on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video website screenshot for representational purpose.

Notably, the Amazon Watch Party feature is currently only available for the desktop version of Prime Video, and is only supported by computer browsers such as Chrome and Firefox. Safari and Internet Explorer is not yet supported. Also, the watch party will work only if every party has a Prime subscription.

A yearly Amazon Prime subscription costs Rs 999 in India.

How to use Watch Party in Amazon Prime Video

Step 1: Open Amazon Prime Video site on your desktop devices. Call up and ask your gang to have their websites opened as well

Step 2: Now type in the name of the movie or TV show you would like to watch with your friends

Step 3: On the title page for movies, you will be able to find the Watch Party option, click on that. On the other hand, individual episodes of shows will carry the option

Step 4: As you can chat while watching the show, you will be asked to pick a chat name before you can begin the watch party

Step 5: Once the name has been assigned, click on the tab that reads: ‘Create Watch Party’

Step 6: Now you will have the option to share the Watch link with up to 100 people. But all of them must have Prime subscription

Step 7: others will be able to join by clicking on the link given by you and once everyone is set, you can begin your watch party

