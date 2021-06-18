Friday, June 18, 2021Back to
How to use the viral Disney-style cartoon face filter on Snapchat

The lens uses AI to transform selfies into characters like 'a modern-day princess', characters from Frozen, Toy Story and more.


tech2 News StaffJun 18, 2021 15:29:28 IST

Snapchat has launched a new Cartoon 3D Style lens that will allow users to transform their selfies into Disney or Pixar-like characters. It uses transforms your face into "a modern-day princ(ess)". It works for both images and videos. Here is how you can use the new Snapchat lens:

Snapchat Cartoon 3D Style lens.

Snapchat Cartoon 3D Style lens.

How to use Cartoon 3D style lens

Step 1: Open the Snapchat app (make sure that it is updated)

Step 2: Go to the camera screen and tap on the smiling face icon placed at the right side of the camera button

Step 3: Tap on "Explore" and search for "cartoon", select "Cartoon 3D Style"

Step 4: Long press on the camera and record a video

You can even tap on the screen to change the lens effect. Once done, just save it to your camera roll and share it on your Snapchat story or with your friends.

