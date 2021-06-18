tech2 News Staff

Snapchat has launched a new Cartoon 3D Style lens that will allow users to transform their selfies into Disney or Pixar-like characters. It uses transforms your face into "a modern-day princ(ess)". It works for both images and videos. Here is how you can use the new Snapchat lens:

How to use Cartoon 3D style lens

Step 1: Open the Snapchat app (make sure that it is updated)

Step 2: Go to the camera screen and tap on the smiling face icon placed at the right side of the camera button

Step 3: Tap on "Explore" and search for "cartoon", select "Cartoon 3D Style"

Step 4: Long press on the camera and record a video

You can even tap on the screen to change the lens effect. Once done, just save it to your camera roll and share it on your Snapchat story or with your friends.