Monday, March 30, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. How-To

How to use the Houseparty app privately

Houseparty app lets you video call up to eight people at a time. Here is how you can make sure your chats remain private.


tech2 News StaffMar 30, 2020 18:19:16 IST

The lockdown, due to Coronavirus Outbreak, has exploded Houseparty's popularity. Houseparty not only lets you video call up to eight people at a time but the fun part is that it also lets you play games like Pictionary, Trivia, and others while you are on call.

However, the app asks for all kinds of app permissions when you first log in. It takes enough access from you to notify you when someone from your contacts joins Houseparty and every time they log in to the app. The app also takes permission to access your locations. Most people tend to allow access to most things when they first create the account. But, if the constant notifications now irk you too, here are a few ways to use the app more privately:

How to use the Houseparty app privately

Houseparty app can help you video call up to eight people at a time.

Houseparty settings and notifications.

Houseparty settings and notifications.

How to video call privately on Houseparty

Step 1: Open Houseparty app and tap on the face emoji icon placed in the top left corner

Step 2: Tap on the Settings icon on the top left corner

Step 3: Turn on the toggle for private mode

Now all your chats will be held privately and even you are alone in the app, you can decide who you want to video call with and no friend can add themselves in the video call. "The room is locked" is what the app calls it.

You can also turn off the toggle for "send out my notifications" and "get my friends notification" for more privacy otherwise it will notify your friends every time you start using the app.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Outbreak: Houseparty, Zoom and other apps you can use to stay in touch while social distancing

Mar 27, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Houseparty, Zoom and other apps you can use to stay in touch while social distancing
Coronavirus lockdown: Google Duo extends max participants in video conference to 12

NewsTracker

Coronavirus lockdown: Google Duo extends max participants in video conference to 12

Mar 28, 2020
Zoom app on iOS stops sharing analytics data with Facebook, says it never shared 'sensitive information'

Zoom

Zoom app on iOS stops sharing analytics data with Facebook, says it never shared 'sensitive information'

Mar 30, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Grey's Anatomy slashes season 16 to 21 episodes, won't resume production

Coronavirus Outbreak: Grey's Anatomy slashes season 16 to 21 episodes, won't resume production

Mar 28, 2020
Working from home? Here are remedies to some tech headaches you are bound to face

working from home

Working from home? Here are remedies to some tech headaches you are bound to face

Mar 19, 2020
Tips to containing coronavirus spread: track and isolate, access to public health care, communication

coronavirus

Tips to containing coronavirus spread: track and isolate, access to public health care, communication

Mar 20, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020