tech2 News Staff

The lockdown, due to Coronavirus Outbreak, has exploded Houseparty's popularity. Houseparty not only lets you video call up to eight people at a time but the fun part is that it also lets you play games like Pictionary, Trivia, and others while you are on call.

However, the app asks for all kinds of app permissions when you first log in. It takes enough access from you to notify you when someone from your contacts joins Houseparty and every time they log in to the app. The app also takes permission to access your locations. Most people tend to allow access to most things when they first create the account. But, if the constant notifications now irk you too, here are a few ways to use the app more privately:

How to video call privately on Houseparty

Step 1: Open Houseparty app and tap on the face emoji icon placed in the top left corner

Step 2: Tap on the Settings icon on the top left corner

Step 3: Turn on the toggle for private mode

Now all your chats will be held privately and even you are alone in the app, you can decide who you want to video call with and no friend can add themselves in the video call. "The room is locked" is what the app calls it.

You can also turn off the toggle for "send out my notifications" and "get my friends notification" for more privacy otherwise it will notify your friends every time you start using the app.

