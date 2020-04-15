Wednesday, April 15, 2020Back to
How to use OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro unboxing Instagram filters

Both OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and offer up to 12 GB RAM.


tech2 News StaffApr 15, 2020 16:10:54 IST

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have finally made their global debut. Usually, right after the launch, the internet is flooded with reviews, unboxing and lots of live images of the new devices. However, sadly, this time, due to the Coronavirus bringing the world to a stop, test units haven't been sent out, and so the videos and reviews aren't out either.

But, you won't be entirely devoid of this experience. OnePlus has launched a cool new AR unboxing Instagram filter for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. You can get a much closer look at the phones using this filter.

Notably, this filter only works on Instagram's mobiles app.

How to use OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro unboxing Instagram filters

OnePlus 8

OnePlus AR Instagram filter.

OnePlus AR Instagram filter.

Want to try this new cool filters? Here is how to do it.

How to use OnePlus 8, 8 Pro unboxing Instagram filters

Step 1: Tap on these links based on which phone you want to unbox: OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro

Step 2: It will lead you to your Instagram camera, switch to the rear camera

Step 3: Now tap on a surface (it usually points as to where you need to tap) and Voila!

Now you can tap on the different accessories bundled in the box including the smartphone to get a closer look.

via GIPHY

