Priya Singh

ICYMI, this weekend, Instagram rolled out a new set of effects for Boomerang on Instagram Stories. To compete with TikTok, Instagram has added new Slo-mo, Echo and Duo effects to the feature.

But what's different in these effects? Slo-mo is self-explanatory, the short boomerang shows in slow motion with this effect. The Echo effect blurs the video a little and a trail of the subject follows. It's quite similar to the haze you see when you are drunk out of your mind. Sorry, the weekend's still rubbing off on me.

The Duo effect makes the video look a bit glitch-y with horizontal lines. It also moves up the speed of the video.

(Also read: Instagram updates boomerang feature with trimming, slowmo, echo and more)

Another major update is that you can now trim the boomerang as per your convenience.

How to use slo-mo, echo and duo effects in Instagram boomerang

Step 1: Open Instagram and long-press your profile icon on the top left corner

Step 2: Now swipe left and tap on "Boomerang"

Step 3: Make the boomerang and once done, tap on the infinity sign in the top right corner

Step 4: Choose whichever effect you want: slo-mo, echo, duo and trim

Step 5: Once done, tap on "send" and you are good to go

Check out a sample of each of these effects below:

Echo effect

Duo Effect

Slo-mo effect

