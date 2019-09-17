tech2 News Staff

Facebook and Instagram have rolled out the long-awaited Music feature for India users. This feature allows users to put a song of their choice in an Instagram or Facebook story. A separate "Music" sticker is also available for Indian users that will not only let you play music and put a picture in the Facebook and Instagram story but will also give you the option to put lyrics of the chosen song that will reflect on the story in synchronisation with the song.

You will be able to choose from a huge variety of songs and these songs are primarily categorised as "Popular", "Moods" and "Genre". You can also choose songs from the search bar on top. When you choose a song to add in your story, you will only be able to play 15 seconds of the song in it, however, you will have an option to choose which part of the song you want to add in the story.

This is quite a fun feature to use, so let's quickly look at how to use it:

How to use Instagram Music sticker

Step 1: Open the Instagram camera, click a picture or upload a picture

Step 2: Swipe up and tap on the music sticker

Step 3: Choose a song of your choice

Step 4: You can also choose the font, colour of the lyrics and which part of the song you want to put in the story

Step 5: Tap on "Done" at the right corner once you are done

Step 6: Place the lyrics at the preferred spot on the image

The same thing can be done via the "Music" option available at the bottom when you open the Instagram camera, the only difference is, by using this, you can just put the music in the story and not the lyrics. The music option at the bottom will also give you some filters like "Pulse", " Glow", "Vintage" and more to customise your story.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.