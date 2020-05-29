Friday, May 29, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. How-To

How to use Google's AR tool Sodar to maintain social distancing during COVID-19 pandemic

Google's AR tool Sodar will mark a virtual 2m radius boundary around the user to help him maintain social distancing.


tech2 News StaffMay 29, 2020 15:45:08 IST

As Google and Apple are working together on designing a contact tracing tool, parallelly, Google has found a new way to help users adjust to the new normal. It has introduced a new AR-based tool – Sodar – that will help users maintain social distancing.

When you step out of your house to run errands, you can use Google's new AR tool called 'sodar', to know exactly how far should you stand from the other person to keep safe.

By pointing the camera towards the ground, it will show a visual boundary of 2 meters around you, basically a little over 6 feet that is recommended by the health authorities.

How to use Googles AR tool Sodar to maintain social distancing during COVID-19 pandemic

Image: Pixabay


To use this, you need to visit its website as it is not an app that can be downloaded from Play Store. Noticeably, this will AR tool is available on Google Chrome and Android devices for now.

This is a cool use of AR that Google has put into use to help people fight Coronavirus. Try it now by following these simple steps:

Google's AR tool Sodar

Google's AR tool Sodar

How to use Google's AR tool 'Sodar' to maintain social distancing

Step 1: Open the Sodar website in Google Chrome, if you opened it on laptop or PC, scan the mobile QR code on the website to use it on phone

Step 2: Press 'Enter AR' when prompted

Step 3: You will be directed to your camera, just point it towards the surface and it will start showing your the 2m radius

via GIPHY

So next time whenever you step out of your home and want to use this tool, just go to the website and press 'launch' and you will be good to go.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Buzz Patrol

Vir Das and his neighbour spar over social distancing norms; comedian films the incident

May 25, 2020
Vir Das and his neighbour spar over social distancing norms; comedian films the incident
Hyundai reopens over 800 sales outlets across country; receives 9,000 new bookings in 22 days

NewsTracker

Hyundai reopens over 800 sales outlets across country; receives 9,000 new bookings in 22 days

May 26, 2020
Premier League plans to have inspectors at clubs' training grounds to enforce new rules

KickingAround

Premier League plans to have inspectors at clubs' training grounds to enforce new rules

May 19, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: Jeev Milkha Singh takes first swing in two months at Chandigarh Golf Club

SportsTracker

Coronavirus Outbreak: Jeev Milkha Singh takes first swing in two months at Chandigarh Golf Club

May 20, 2020
Lift COVID-19 lockdown now to revive economic activity or risk revolt of the jobless and penniless

InMyOpinion

Lift COVID-19 lockdown now to revive economic activity or risk revolt of the jobless and penniless

May 28, 2020
COVID-19 Social Distancing: Study suggests 6 feet is not enough, virus can travel up to 20 feet

COVID-19 Social Distancing: Study suggests 6 feet is not enough, virus can travel up to 20 feet

May 28, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020