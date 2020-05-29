tech2 News Staff

As Google and Apple are working together on designing a contact tracing tool, parallelly, Google has found a new way to help users adjust to the new normal. It has introduced a new AR-based tool – Sodar – that will help users maintain social distancing.

When you step out of your house to run errands, you can use Google's new AR tool called 'sodar', to know exactly how far should you stand from the other person to keep safe.

By pointing the camera towards the ground, it will show a visual boundary of 2 meters around you, basically a little over 6 feet that is recommended by the health authorities.

Sodar - use WebXR to help visualise social distancing guidelines in your environment. Using Sodar on supported mobile devices, create an augmented reality two meter radius ring around you. #hacktohelp https://t.co/Bu78QrEN9f pic.twitter.com/kufatNFDQk — Experiments with Google (@ExpWithGoogle) May 28, 2020



To use this, you need to visit its website as it is not an app that can be downloaded from Play Store. Noticeably, this will AR tool is available on Google Chrome and Android devices for now.

This is a cool use of AR that Google has put into use to help people fight Coronavirus. Try it now by following these simple steps:

How to use Google's AR tool 'Sodar' to maintain social distancing

Step 1: Open the Sodar website in Google Chrome, if you opened it on laptop or PC, scan the mobile QR code on the website to use it on phone

Step 2: Press 'Enter AR' when prompted

Step 3: You will be directed to your camera, just point it towards the surface and it will start showing your the 2m radius

via GIPHY

So next time whenever you step out of your home and want to use this tool, just go to the website and press 'launch' and you will be good to go.