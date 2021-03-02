Tuesday, March 02, 2021Back to
How to use MyHeritage's deep nostalgia feature to animate old pictures

MyHeritage app is available for download for both Android and iOS users.


tech2 News StaffMar 02, 2021 17:53:33 IST

The deep nostalgia feature of the MyHeritage app – which is one of the most popular apps on social media these days – allows users to edit pictures and add an effect to make it look like the pictures are moving. The app uses AI to animate old family pictures into creepy, short videos. The MyHeritage app is currently available for both iOS and Android users on their respective app stores. People on social media are using the app to animate images of famous dead personalities. If you are still behind on this trend, here are a few quick steps on how you can use the app now.

How to use deep nostalgia feature to animate old pictures

Step 1: Download the MyHeritage app on your smartphone: Android or iOS

Step 2: Sign up by entering details such as your name, email ID, password, etc

Step 3: Upload a picture you want to animate

Step 4: Tap on the picture and then tap on the animation icon on the top

You have to wait for almost a full minute for the animation to be readied. Once done, you can download and share this with your friends via social platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook.

Here are a few examples of how people have used this particular feature:

