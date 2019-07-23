Priya Singh

It was just last week that the internet was taken over by people posting their old age looks via FaceApp and now looks like the new filter that has stepped into the market is AI Portrait. The previous app made you look all old and frail but a new AI tool could turn your selfies into a classical portrait.

AI portraits is not an app, unlike FaceApp, it's a website, where you need to upload your image to the site to generate your portrait.

If we talk about user privacy, FaceApp had some questionable way of handling users' data. As for this site, as soon as you upload an image, it says, "Your photos are sent to our servers to generate portraits. We won't use data from your photos for any other purpose and we'll immediately delete them". Let's hope there is no loophole there that we are overlooking!

So, what are we waiting for, let's see how you can get your own museum-worthy portrait!

How to turn your selfie into an ancient style painting with AI Portrait Ars

Step 1: Visit aiportraits.com

Step 2: Click on the icon where it says, "Click me" with a camera symbol

AI Portrait.

Step 3: Choose the picture that you need to transform into a painting

Step 4: Wait for the site to work its magic

Step 5: Now you can save the image by clicking on the arrow directing downwards

And you will get an image with both—the original and the end result. Share it on your Instagram and have fun.

