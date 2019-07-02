Tuesday, July 09, 2019Back to
How to transfer contacts from iPhone to an Android smartphone

Here are three quick ways how to transfer contacts from iPhone to an Android smartphone.

Priya SinghJul 09, 2019 12:59:32 IST

Remember the time when users had to actually save the contacts manually when switching from one phone to another? Thanks to modern technologies and apps, we don't have to go through that ever. There are several ways how we can sync these contacts from an iPhone to an Android device. Here are the easiest two ways by which users can save contacts from an iPhone to an Android device.

(Also read: How to enable WhatsApp dark mode on Android and iOS devices)

How to transfer contacts from iPhone to an Android smartphone

Image: Pixabay

How to transfer contacts from iPhone to an Android smartphone

By using Gmail account

Step 1: On your iPhone, go to Settings>Mail, Contacts, Calendars

Step 2: Now you will have to add your google account in the iPhone by tapping on "Add account"

Step 3: The phone will ask about what all things you need to sync with the google account, tap on "contacts"

Step 4: The iPhone will start syncing all your contacts to the account, it may take a while

Step 5: Now in your android smartphone login with your Gmail account and all the contacts will transfer to the device automatically

By using iCloud

Step 1: In the iPhone go to the Settings>Mail, Contacts, Calendars>Accounts>iCloud

Step 2: Turn on the toggle for "Contacts" and tap on "Merge" when prompted as it will merge your contacts with iCloud

Step 3: Head up to your computer's web browser and open "iCloud" and log in with your Apple ID

Step 4: Tap Contacts> All Contacts

Step 5: Tap on the gear icon at the bottom of the page and select "Export vCard"

Step 6: Connect the Android device with computer

Step 7: Copy the VCF file to the local storage and "Import" the contacts to the phone

