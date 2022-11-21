Monday, November 21, 2022Back to
Add and stream Audible audiobooks on Apple Watch; Here’s how

To listen to their favourite Audible playlist using the Apple Watch speakers or Bluetooth earphones and headphones, users just need to sync their Apple Watch with the Audible app.


Nov 21, 2022

Listening to stories is a habit that has been popular for ages. In the era of modern technology, there are a variety of applications that enable users to listen to a wide range of audiobooks on their smartphones. Now, tech giant Apple has joined hands with popular audiobook service Audible to enhance the user experience of Apple Watch.

You can now use your Apple Watch to stream and download audiobooks directly from your Audible library. This means that customers don’t need to sync their audiobooks to their iPhones and can keep enjoying them when they go for a morning jog or walk.

To listen to their favourite Audible audiobook using Apple Watch speakers or Bluetooth earphones and headphones, users just have to sync their Apple Watch with the Audible app. The Cupertino-based company is calling the newly-introduced feature “phone-free streaming.” Users can download offline audiobooks onto the Apple Watch’s internal memory via a mobile application, and they can access the Audible collection with just one tap on their Apple watches.

The content will begin downloading in the background as soon as you start streaming, allowing you to enjoy it offline. This feature is beneficial if you’re about to board a plane but still want to continue listening to your playlist. Additionally, Audible continues to sync without a hitch on all of your devices, allowing customers to pick up where they left off on any one of them, be it their iPhone or an Alexa device, without skipping a single word. Moreover, there is an option to control the narration speed and a preference where you can opt for the streaming-only option.

Before you can listen to Audible titles, you should make sure your Apple Watch is synced with your iPhone. Once, you have successfully paired your hearing device, follow these below-mentioned steps to start listening to Audible audiobooks:

  • On your iPhone, first, navigate to the ‘Apple Watch’ application.
  • Then, click on the ‘My Watch’ tab and enter the customisation page.
  • Now, scroll down to ‘Available Apps’ and next, tap the install icon next to the Audible app.

After the procedure is done, on your Apple Watch:

  • Open the Audible app by saying “Siri, open the Audible app” or manually visiting the app.
  • Select the preferred audiobook by tapping its title. The audiobook will start streaming immediately as well as downloading in the background.

 

