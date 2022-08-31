Wednesday, August 31, 2022Back to
How to start shopping on JioMart via WhatsApp?

This is the first end-to-end shopping feature on WhatsApp, with users being able to browse, shop and pay for their goods without ever leaving WhatsApp.


FP TrendingAug 31, 2022 17:48:38 IST

Meta-owned instant messenger WhatsApp has today launched the first shopping experience on the app in partnership with Reliance Retail-owned JioMart. Users will now be able to browse and shop on JioMart from their WhatsApp chat itself.

This is the first end-to-end shopping feature on WhatsApp, with users being able to browse, shop and pay for their goods without ever leaving the app.

“A global first, JioMart on WhatsApp will enable users in India, including those who have never shopped online before, to seamlessly browse through JioMart’s entire grocery catalog, add items to cart, and make the payment to complete the purchase – all without leaving the WhatsApp chat,” states an official release by Reliance Retail.

“Today JioMart is LIVE on WhatsApp with our first end-to-end shopping experience. You can browse products, add your items to your cart, and make your payment — all within a WA chat! Excited about the opportunities this opens up for businesses to build experiences on WhatsApp!” said Will Cathcart, Head of WhatsApp at Meta.


Here’s how you can start shopping on JioMart using WhatsApp.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and message “Hi” to the JioMart number (+917977079770).

Step 2: In the WhatsApp chat, you will receive a link for the JioMart catalogue.

Step 3: Click on the link to open a new screen within WhatsApp itself.

Step 4: The JioMart catalogue is opened, where you can go through different categories to shop for your desired items.

Step 5: After searching for your desired items, add them all to the shopping cart and click on ‘Buy’.

Step 6: If you are a new JioMart user then you will need to register yourself with your address details.

Step 7: Choose your desired payment gateway and then you can pay through UPI, cash on delivery and other payment options using WhatsApp pay.

Step 8: After successful payment, you’ll receive a confirmation message on the JioMart chat on WhatsApp. You will also receive further notifications about delivery on the chat itself.

