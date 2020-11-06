Friday, November 06, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. How-To

How to make payments on WhatsApp

Initially, the WhatsApp payment service is rolled out just for 20 million users in India.


tech2 News StaffNov 06, 2020 12:51:18 IST

Just like Google Pay and PhonePe, digital payments on WhatsApp are finally possible for users in India now. This service will be available in 10 regional languages. According to PTI, due to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) orders, WhatsApp can only roll out this service for 20 million users whereas there are over 400 million WhatsApp users in India. NPCI has also announced that "a cap of 30 percent of the total volume of transactions processed in UPI" will be applicable to all  Third-Party App Providers (TPAPs) from 1 January 2021.

How to make payments on WhatsApp

WhatsApp payment service is now available for 20 million users in India

Update the WhatsApp app on your phone to see if you are one of those 20 million users who have received this feature already. Here is a quick guidebook on how to set up your WhatsApp payment service. Notably, this service will only be available on smartphones.

How to make payments on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open the app and tap on the three dots placed in the top right corner

Step 2: Select Payments> Add payment method> Select your bank from the given list

Step 3: The app will send an OTP to your number to verify the linked bank account

Step 4: To make a payment, you just need to open the chatbox of the contact on WhatsApp, click on the attachment icon and tap on the payment option.

The received payments on WhatsApp will also reflect as a text message in the chatbox of the concerned contact.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

WhatsApp Payments

WhatsApp payments service gets NPCI nod for roll out in India for upto 20 million users

Nov 06, 2020
WhatsApp payments service gets NPCI nod for roll out in India for upto 20 million users
WhatsApp introduces a new storage management tool to help users declutter storage on phone

WhatsApp

WhatsApp introduces a new storage management tool to help users declutter storage on phone

Nov 04, 2020
WhatsApp confirms it will soon roll out disappearing messages feature: How it works

WhatsApp

WhatsApp confirms it will soon roll out disappearing messages feature: How it works

Nov 03, 2020
Happy Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2020: How to download and share themed WhatsApp stickers

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2020

Happy Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2020: How to download and share themed WhatsApp stickers

Oct 29, 2020
Telegram adds new features like pinned messages, enhanced Live Locations, new animations and more

Telegram

Telegram adds new features like pinned messages, enhanced Live Locations, new animations and more

Nov 02, 2020
Bihar Election 2020 Voting Phase 2: Don't have a Voter’s ID card? Here's list of alternate documents you can use

DoYouKnow

Bihar Election 2020 Voting Phase 2: Don't have a Voter’s ID card? Here's list of alternate documents you can use

Nov 03, 2020

science

International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

Nov 06, 2020
New mineral in Moon meteorite discovered by researchers, dubbed Downwilhelmsite

Moon Mineral

New mineral in Moon meteorite discovered by researchers, dubbed Downwilhelmsite

Nov 06, 2020
Mice flown to space by JAXA, SpaceX point researchers to protein that could slow ageing

Spaceflight

Mice flown to space by JAXA, SpaceX point researchers to protein that could slow ageing

Nov 05, 2020
Flash of luck: Astronomers find source of powerful cosmic fast radio burst

Fast Radio Bursts

Flash of luck: Astronomers find source of powerful cosmic fast radio burst

Nov 05, 2020